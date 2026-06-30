Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SOCIALEYEZ, the Middle East’s leading team of creative strategists, has announced the appointment of Nadia Alken and Alaa Demachkie as Creative Directors, further strengthening its leadership team as the agency continues its growth trajectory.

The appointments reflect SOCIALEYEZ’s ongoing investment in senior talent, creative excellence and strategic capabilities, reinforcing its commitment to delivering impactful work for clients while supporting long-term business growth.

Joining the agency as Creative Director, Nadia Alken will focus on strengthening client relationships, ensuring creative excellence across accounts and driving sustainable growth through innovative and effective creative solutions. Working closely with clients and internal teams, she will play a key role in enhancing the quality of work delivered across the agency’s portfolio while building long-term value for brands.

Alaa Demachkie joins SOCIALEYEZ as Creative Director with a focus on new business development, leading creative pitches and identifying opportunities that support the agency’s continued expansion. Through strategic storytelling, innovative thinking and a strong understanding of market trends, he will help drive SOCIALEYEZ’s competitive positioning and contribute to the agency’s future growth ambitions.

“These appointments represent an important step in our growth journey as we continue to invest in exceptional talent and strengthen our leadership team,” said Ambreen Kazi, Head of Creatives at SOCIALEYEZ. “Nadia and Alaa bring extensive creative expertise, strategic thinking and leadership experience that will further enhance our ability to deliver outstanding results for clients while supporting the agency’s continued evolution.”

The addition of Nadia and Alaa reinforces SOCIALEYEZ’s commitment to building a future-focused agency that combines creativity, strategy and innovation to help brands connect with audiences in meaningful ways. Their appointments will further strengthen the agency’s capabilities across client partnerships, creative development, business growth and strategic storytelling.

As SOCIALEYEZ continues to expand its portfolio and presence across the region, the agency remains focused on investing in top talent, fostering innovation and delivering creative solutions that drive measurable business impact for clients.

To schedule an interview, or for further information, please contact Brazen MENA

E: SOCIALEYEZ@brazenmena.com

About SOCIALEYEZ

SOCIALEYEZ is the Middle East’s leading team of creative strategists, combining creative storytelling with a clear strategic vision to transform challenges into actionable solutions. In an ever-evolving digital landscape, SOCIALEYEZ helps its partners achieve tangible goals. Its philosophy, "Create No Matter What," drives the team to bring bold ideas to life, consistently delivering real results. With a dedicated in-house team offering end-to-end services - from ideation to execution - SOCIALEYEZ ensures every project drives meaningful and transformative outcomes across industries.