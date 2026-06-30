Sydney, Australia - Achilles today announced the appointment of Sebastien Roussotte as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. He succeeds interim CEO Craig Rodgerson, who will return to his role as Chairman of the Achilles Board.



“It has been a privilege to step into the role of CEO of Achilles following the sad passing of my good friend and colleague, Paul Stanley, last year, and to help lead such an extraordinary company through this period,” said Rodgerson. “I am deeply grateful to have worked alongside a team of innovative, creative and deeply caring people whose commitment continues to define Achilles.”



“Sebastien brings more than 25 years of international leadership experience building and scaling enterprise software and data businesses serving highly regulated and risk-conscious industries. He has a proven track record of driving growth, leading transformation and helping organisations navigate increasingly complex market and regulatory environments. He is without question the right person to lead Achilles through the next phase of its evolution. I could not be more confident in his abilities, his leadership and his character, and I look forward to working closely with him during this transition and in my role as Chairman.”



Roussotte joins Achilles following a distinguished international career spanning enterprise software, ESG intelligence, financial technology and risk analytics.



Most recently, he served as CEO of GRESB, the global benchmark and data provider for ESG performance in real assets and infrastructure. Prior to that, he held senior leadership positions at Style Analytics, Finastra, Sophis and Thomson Reuters, leading international teams and delivering sustained business growth across Europe, the Americas and the Middle East.



“I am honoured to join Achilles at such an important moment for global business,” said Roussotte. “Across every industry, organisations are facing growing pressure to build more resilient, transparent and responsible supply chains. Regulatory expectations are increasing, geopolitical and operational disruptions are becoming more frequent, and businesses need far greater visibility into supplier risk than ever before.”



“Achilles has a strong foundation in supplier assurance and risk management, built over more than 35 years working with leading organisations and suppliers around the world. The breadth of its network, cross-industry risk insight and growing use of AI-assisted risk prioritisation and continuous monitoring position the business well to help customers respond to increasingly complex supply chain challenges. I am excited to work alongside our customers, partners and teams around the world as we continue to strengthen Achilles’s leadership in supply chain risk and performance management.”



“I am humbled to step into this role, and I am committed to leading with the values, ambition and customer focus that have defined Achilles for more than 35 years.”



Roussotte brings extensive experience leading global software and analytics businesses through periods of transformation and expansion. Over the course of his career, he has successfully led strategic growth initiatives, acquisitions and international expansion programmes, with particular expertise in data-driven decision-making, ESG performance, governance and enterprise risk management.



For media inquiries, please contact:

Arya Nair

Marketing Director- APAC, Achilles

arya.nair@achilles.com



About Achilles

For more than 35 years, Achilles has protected organizations’ business interests and reputations by providing unrivalled levels of supply chain transparency, carbon reduction and management. Achilles is the ESG and carbon management partner of choice for the world’s leading global brands.



Achilles specializes in supporting customers who require robust environmental, social and governance reporting to comply with ESG regulations, meet investor requirements, and achieve their own ambitious sustainability goals.



It works with market-leading financial, industrial, commercial and governmental organizations that require serious, detailed analysis and expert insight to deliver exceptional supplier selection and reporting confidence. Operating from 22 locations worldwide, Achilles is at the forefront of the battle against climate change, a champion for social justice and human rights, and an expert in health, safety, and risk management.



www.achilles.com