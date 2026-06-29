Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Khaleeji Bank, one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the appointment of Mr Razi Almerbati as Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, in addition to his position as a member of the Bank’s Board of Directors. Mr Almerbati will assume his duties as of August 17, 2026.

Mr Almerbati brings extensive banking and investment experience spanning more than 21 years in the banking and financial sector, during which he held prominent leadership positions in local and regional financial institutions. He has a distinguished professional track record in Islamic investments, advisory services, private banking, wealth management and private investments, in addition to his membership of Khaleeji Bank’s Board of Directors since 2025.

Prior to assuming his new role at Khaleeji Bank, Mr Almerbati served as Chief Executive Officer of GFH Capital and Head of Investment Placement and Relationship Management at GFH Bank, formerly GFH Financial Group. He is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Khaleeji Bank, Esterad Investment Company, in addition to a number of subsidiaries of GFH Group.

On this occasion, Mr Yousif Abdulla Taqi, Chairman of Khaleeji Bank, said: “We are pleased to welcome Mr Razi Almerbati to his new position as Chief Executive Officer of Khaleeji Bank, and we look forward with confidence to the deep leadership and banking expertise he will bring to support the Bank’s journey during the coming period. Mr Razi has extensive experience in banking and wealth management, in addition to his broad expertise in private banking.”

He added: “This appointment represents an important step in supporting the Bank’s new strategic directions and strengthening its ability to continue growing, developing its business, services and products in line with the aspirations of clients and shareholders. We are confident that Mr Razi Almerbati’s extensive experience will contribute to reinforcing Khaleeji Bank’s position as a leading Islamic banking institution in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

For his part, Mr Razi Almerbati, Chief Executive Officer of Khaleeji Bank, said: “I am honoured to join Khaleeji Bank at this important stage in its journey, and I extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to the Board of Directors for their valued trust. I look forward to working closely with the Bank’s team to continue building on the achievements made, enhancing performance efficiency, and developing banking and investment solutions that support sustainable growth and strengthen the value provided to clients and shareholders.”

He added: “Our priorities during the coming period will focus on developing the customer experience, expanding the business base and enhancing operational efficiency, alongside strengthening innovation and digital readiness, while adhering to the highest standards of governance and risk management. This will support the Bank’s ability to keep pace with developments in the banking sector and achieve its new strategic objectives.”

Khaleeji Bank is one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain. It seeks to meet the aspirations of its clients by providing a comprehensive range of banking services compliant with the principles of Islamic Sharia, alongside its community initiatives aimed at supporting education, empowering youth and promoting sustainable development in the Kingdom.