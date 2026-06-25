Kuwait, Waldorf Astoria Kuwait is honored to welcome three accomplished and visionary professionals to its leadership team, each bringing a distinguished record of excellence, an unwavering commitment to luxury, and a rare ability to elevate every dimension of the guest and commercial experience. These appointments reflect the hotel's steadfast dedication to assembling world-class talent as it continues to set the standard for refined hospitality in the region.

Saleh Bataineh, General Manager of Waldorf Astoria Kuwait, reflects: "We are privileged to welcome these three remarkable women to the Waldorf Astoria Kuwait family. Each of them brings an extraordinary depth of expertise, a passion for excellence, and the kind of leadership that will not only strengthen our team but will resonate deeply with every guest who walks through our doors. Their presence is a powerful testament to the standard and ambition that define this hotel."

Arseli Bedia Harput | Commercial Director

With over 15 years of leadership experience across the most prestigious addresses in luxury hospitality, Arseli brings to Kuwait a formidable combination of strategic vision, deep market knowledge, and an instinctive understanding of what it takes to position a hotel at the very pinnacle of its competitive landscape.

Her career has been defined by an ability to generate transformative commercial outcomes in highly competitive environments. At Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel in Kuwait, she led a strategy that delivered a significant increase in room revenue year on year. At the iconic Jumeirah Carlton Tower in London, she played a central role in the hotel's repositioning, overachieving the reopening total budgeted revenue and driving a remarkable uplift in average daily rate within a single quarter. Her tenure at Bulgari Hotel London further cemented her standing as one of the most effective commercial leaders in ultra-luxury hospitality, where she consistently secured the hotel's position at the top of its competitive set.

A graduate of Bilkent University in Ankara with an honors degree in Tourism and Hotel Management, Arseli is equally at home in the boardroom and in the field, with a proven record of building and inspiring high-performing commercial teams whose results speak for themselves.

Haryani Ary | Director of Spa

A career of rare depth and an unparalleled sensitivity to the art of wellness in a luxury context precede Ary as she steps into the role of Director of Spa. Having led spa operations at some of the world's most celebrated resort addresses, including the St. Regis Jakarta, Le Meridien Maldives, Patina Maldives under the Capella Hotel Group, and JW Marriott Maldives, she has consistently elevated spa experiences from functional excellence to genuine experiential distinction.

Throughout her career, Ary has been recognized for her ability to elevate spa operations while creating meaningful wellness experiences that resonate with today’s discerning luxury traveler. Her expertise encompasses spa concept development, treatment menu curation, team leadership, financial performance, and the delivery of bespoke wellness journeys that reflect the unique identity of each destination.

A certified yoga teacher and graduate of the Bali International Spa Academy, Ary brings a philosophy of wellness grounded in authenticity, innovation, and an genuine care for the guest experience. Her vision is centered on creating a sanctuary where luxury, mindfulness, and personalized service come together to inspire well-being and lasting memories.

Hind Alnahas | Marketing Manager

Born and raised in Kuwait, Hind Alnahas brings to her role a deep understanding of the local market and extensive experience across the country's dynamic hospitality, retail, and lifestyle sectors.

Prior to joining Waldorf Astoria Kuwait, she held senior roles with Seazen Group and M.H. Alshaya Co., where she led integrated marketing campaigns, seasonal activations, digital initiatives, and brand communications across a diverse portfolio of brands. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated a strong ability to combine strategic thinking with creative execution, delivering campaigns that drive both engagement and business results.

Holding a Diploma in Graphic Design, Hind brings a distinctive blend of creative expertise and commercial acumen to her role. Her passion for storytelling, brand development, and guest engagement positions her to further elevate the presence of Waldorf Astoria Kuwait and its collection of luxury experiences.

Together, Arseli, Ary, and Hind represent the very best of what Waldorf Astoria Kuwait aspires to be: a hotel led by exceptional people, defined by impeccable standards, and committed to delivering an experience that is nothing short of extraordinary.

About Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning portfolio of 36 iconic properties, each embodying a distinct sense of place through sincerely elegant service, one-of-a-kind experiences, and culinary mastery in landmark destinations around the world. Waldorf Astoria New York is now open, marking a defining moment for the brand, reintroducing a legend while ushering in a new era of luxury. Inspired by their timeless environments, Waldorf Astoria hotels deliver an effortless experience seamlessly, creating a true sense of place for guests through stunning architecture, the famous Peacock Alley, refined art collections, Michelin-starred dining and elevated in-room amenities. In addition to the brand’s world-class hotel offerings, Waldorf Astoria boasts a global residential portfolio that provides the comfort of a private home combined with unsurpassed amenities and high-touch service. Waldorf Astoria is part of Hilton, a leading global hospitality company. Experience an unforgettable stay at Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts by booking at waldorfastoria.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits Learn more about Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/waldorfastoria, and follow the brand on X and Instagram.

About Mabanee

Mabanee is a leading Kuwaiti shareholding company and real estate developer with a paid-up capital of 110.5 million Kuwaiti dinars. Listed under the real estate sector in the Kuwait Stock Exchange since 1999 and the Premier Market Index in Boursa Kuwait, as well as part of the prestigious MSCI Index, the company has several projects in the GCC and continues to expand. For more information, please visit www.mabanee.com.

CONTACT:

Daria Levchyshyna

Director of Marketing

Waldorf Astoria Kuwait

Daria.Levchyshyna@waldorfastoria.com