Dubai, Nebius (Nasdaq: NBIS), the AI cloud company, today named Raja Agrawal as Vice President for the Middle East and Africa, as it deepens its commitment to one of the world's fastest-growing AI and cloud markets. Based in Dubai, Agrawal leads Nebius’s go-to-market strategy for the region, expanding customer adoption across enterprises, governments, research institutes and the public sector.

Agrawal brings more than two decades of experience at the intersection of enterprises and cloud, with deep expertise in AI, cloud, data, and enterprise platforms. His career spans senior leadership roles at SAP, Microsoft and Browserstack, where he built and led high-performing teams serving strategic customers, established long-term partnerships, and delivered complex, multi stakeholder programs from initial strategy through execution.

Raja Agrawal, VP for the Middle East and Africa at Nebius, said: "This region’s commitment to AI and digital infrastructure remains both strategic and necessary. Nebius is focused on building trusted, long-term partnerships and helping organizations run AI workloads with the performance, resilience, reliability, and economics they demand. I’m honored to take on this role and excited to work alongside customers, partners, and leaders across the region to support meaningful and sustainable progress.”

As part of its global expansion, Nebius is establishing a local team in the region with an initial focus on go-to-market functions. The first hires are already in place, laying the foundation for further growth and customer engagement. One of the world’s largest independent AI cloud players, Nebius is rapidly growing its global infrastructure footprint, with AI factories across the US and EMEA region, supported by a strong balance sheet and financial position.

Nebius is building the cloud that will power the next generation of AI. Designed for AI from the ground up, Nebius delivers a full stack of hardware and software designed to run large-scale AI workloads, from model training to inference. Combining the flexibility and simplicity of a hyperscaler with the performance and scale of a supercomputer, with tightly integrated infrastructure purpose-built for demanding AI workloads.

About Nebius

Nebius, the AI cloud company, is building the full-stack platform for developers and companies to take charge of their AI future — from data and model training to production deployment. Founded on deep in-house technological expertise and operating at scale with a rapidly expanding global footprint, Nebius serves startups and enterprises building AI products, agents and services worldwide.

Nebius is listed on Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NBIS) and headquartered in Amsterdam.

For more information please visit www.nebius.com

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