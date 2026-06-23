Saudi Arabia, Riyadh – FMTECH, has announced the appointment of Mike Thompson as Chief Executive Officer of FMTECH, following the recent closing of JLL's acquisition of a significant stake in the PIF company. Thompson succeeds interim CEO Marwan Bouez, who has recently been appointed as a board member in the new FMTECH entity.

Thompson's appointment marks a significant milestone in advancing the collaboration between JLL and PIF, combining JLL's global operational and technological facilities management expertise with FMTECH's local market knowledge to deliver exceptional service to clients in the rapidly growing Saudi market.

Thompson brings nearly 20 years of JLL expertise, having successfully led client assignments globally across multiple industries including Life Sciences, Technology, Financial Services, and Industrials. In his most recent role as Americas Workplace Management Lead, he supported over 250 clients, driving performance through advanced data and technology solutions.

Under Thompson's leadership, FMTECH will integrate JLL's advanced digital facility management platforms and global operating systems, significantly elevating service quality, efficiency, and transparency across its entire delivery model to drive long-term value creation for clients.

The appointment aligns with PIF's strategy to increase private sector collaboration to unlock the full potential of its companies, while driving Saudi Arabia's economic transformation.

Thompson holds M.A. and B.A. degrees from DePaul University and maintains his Certified Facilities Manager and Sustainable Facilities Professional credentials through IFMA.

"I'm excited to join at such a pivotal moment for the organisation," said Mike Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of FMTECH. "Saudi Arabia's facilities management sector presents tremendous growth potential, particularly given the scale of new construction across the Kingdom. By leveraging JLL's global expertise and technology alongside PIF's deep market insight and established relationships, we're positioned to expand our capabilities while delivering enhanced value to our clients."

About FMTECH:

FMTECH is owned and powered by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and JLL. FMTECH represents the future of facilities management in the Kingdom. Established by PIF in 2021, the company supports Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation and the rapid growth of the sector, serving as a national champion dedicated to advancing the industry, elevating service standards, and supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. To strengthen its capabilities and accelerate growth, JLL joined FMTECH as a strategic shareholder, bringing decades of international experience, advanced AI‑enabled technologies, proven operational excellence, and industry‑leading best practices. For more information visit fmtech.sa

Media Contact:

Afaf Bin Rashed

FMTECH

afaf.binrashed@fmtech.sa

Reem AlTajer

Burson

jll-mena@bursonglobal.com