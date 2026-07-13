Campaign Middle East magazine has named Ibrahim Al-Mutawa, Co-founder and CEO of Jummar PR & Communications, in its first annual "40 over 40" list for 2026. The list recognizes regional leaders who have spent 15 years or more building the branding, marketing, media, and communications industry.

His selection captures the thinking behind the "40 over 40" list: his work bringing global expertise to the local market. It highlights his efforts to build a Saudi firm that can compete with global agencies, at a time when the Kingdom is seeing unprecedented demand for strategic communications.

Al-Mutawa's selection reflects a career of more than two decades that combines international business journalism with leadership roles at global consultancies in corporate communications and public relations. He worked as a journalist and correspondent for international names such as Reuters and Forbes Middle East, as well as the Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG). Journalism taught him how markets move, how leaders think, and how stories shape corporate reputation.

Before founding Jummar nearly five years ago, Al-Mutawa held senior roles at major international agencies: Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at ASDA'A BCW, and Public Relations Manager at TBWA\Raad.

Since founding Jummar in Riyadh in 2021, Al-Mutawa has grown it into one of the most prominent and fastest-growing independent consultancies in Saudi Arabia. Its client list now spans public, private, global, and local companies in key sectors such as aviation, energy, and technology — including three of the largest companies listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul): flynas, Al Rajhi Bank, and TAIBA.

PRWeek has also named Al-Mutawa one of the Middle East's most influential PR leaders for two consecutive years, in 2023 and 2024.