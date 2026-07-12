Pipeline technology specialist STATS Group (STATS) has reinforced its commitment to the North American market with the appointment of experienced pipeline integrity professional Sebastiaan Schuite as US Sales Manager.



Based in Houston, Schuite joins STATS as the company continues to expand its presence across the United States with the recent opening of a new 80,000 sq ft manufacturing facility in Rosenberg, Texas, and the doubling in size of its Houston service facility.

STATS, which employs more than 550 staff across operational bases in the UK, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and USA, are market leaders in the supply of pressurised pipeline isolation, hot tapping and line stopping services, enabling safe and efficient maintenance and repair of onshore, topsides and subsea pipeline infrastructure.

The appointment will support STATS’ continued expansion across the North American market, with a focus on strengthening existing client relationships and identifying opportunities across previously untapped regions of the US pipeline market - including the Northeast, Northwest and Rocky Mountain states - while consolidating its established presence across the Lower 48.



Schuite brings extensive industry experience to the role, having worked on both the operator and service company side of the sector, including seven years with pipeline inspection and integrity specialist Rosen Group and five years working across the North American and Mexican markets.

Demand for pipeline maintenance, integrity and intervention services, driven by ageing infrastructure, continues to grow. It is estimated 50% of regulated US pipelines were built before 1970 - creating significant ongoing demand for the kind of repair, maintenance and integrity services in which STATS specialises.

Jamie Frederick, President and General Manager of STATS US, said: "We've always known there is significant opportunity for STATS in the US market, given our unique technology and the way we approach pipeline isolation and intervention.



"We have a strong team in place and are seeing increasing market adoption of our technologies, but there remains substantial untapped potential across a number of regions where we have historically had limited coverage.

“Sebastiaan's experience, industry knowledge and understanding of the North American market will help us accelerate growth and ensure we are identifying and capturing opportunities across the country."



Sebastiaan Schuite said: “Pipeline safety and integrity is one of the most active areas in the US energy sector right now, and STATS has high integrity isolation and intervention technology that is genuinely differentiated in this market.

“With STATS’ shorter lead times and locally manufactured products, we are well placed to support operators in meeting the challenges they face with increasing regulatory pressure.”

Frederick added: "The new Rosenberg manufacturing facility, expanded service facility in Houston and continued development of our team reflect the pace at which our business is growing. We see the United States as one of the most significant growth opportunities within the global STATS business and Sebastiaan's appointment is another important step in that journey."

About STATS

STATS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui & Co., Ltd, provides specialist engineering services for the maintenance, integrity and repair of oil, gas and petrochemical installations and infrastructure.

STATS has gained an excellent reputation for providing a responsive, client-centred approach combined with expertise and innovative products which enhance safety and environmental performance, reduce system or plant downtime, improve asset performance, and support decommissioning and abandonment.

The group operates from its headquarters in Kintore, Aberdeenshire in the UK and in Edmonton, Canada; Houston, USA; Abu Dhabi, Doha, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar in the Middle East; Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and Perth, Australia.

Website: www.statsgroup.com

Issued on behalf of STATS Group by Sure Public Relations Ltd. For further information please contact Stephen Rafferty on or email stephen@surepr.co.uk