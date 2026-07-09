XS.com, the award-winning global FinTech and financial services provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Emily A. Aghajanyan as the Regional Director for Emerging Markets, further strengthening the global broker's leadership team as it continues to expand its presence across high-growth regions worldwide.

The appointment reflects XS.com's ongoing commitment to attracting experienced industry leaders with deep regional knowledge and a proven ability to drive sustainable commercial growth, build strategic partnerships, and execute long-term business expansion initiatives across diverse international markets.

As the multi-regulated broker continues to grow its global footprint, XS.com remains focused on empowering regional leadership capable of translating global strategy into local success. By combining institutional expertise with in-depth market understanding, the multi-asset broker continues to reinforce its position as a trusted global financial services provider serving traders, investors, and partners around the world.

In her new role, Emily A. Aghajanyan will lead XS.com's growth strategy across emerging markets, focusing on expanding the global broker's regional presence, strengthening strategic partnerships, identifying new business opportunities, and supporting the continued development of high-performing commercial operations. She will work closely with executive leadership to accelerate market expansion while ensuring alignment with XS.com's global vision and long-term objectives.

Emily joins XS.com with more than ten years of leadership experience in financial services, fintech, corporate strategy, and governance across the Middle East, North Africa, and other emerging regions. Throughout her career, she has successfully led market expansion initiatives, advised executive leadership on strategic business planning, and managed complex commercial operations across multicultural environments.

Prior to joining XS.com, Emily held several senior leadership positions at Alpari, where she played a key role in expanding the company's business across MENA and frontier markets.

During her tenure, she successfully grew an extensive introducing broker network, led major commercial initiatives, negotiated strategic partnerships, and contributed significantly to the company's regional growth.

Her experience also includes advising executive leadership on business strategy, market expansion, performance planning, and commercial development while serving in governance and leadership roles across multiple business entities.

Recognized as one of the leading female executives in the financial services industry, Emily has received several prestigious industry distinctions, including being named among the Top 10 Most Influential Women in MENA Financial Markets, as well as receiving leadership awards recognizing her contribution to innovation and business development.

She has also been a frequent speaker and panelist at major international financial industry conferences across the region.

Commenting on her appointment, Emily A. Aghajanyan said:

"Joining XS.com represents an exciting opportunity to contribute to one of the industry's fastest-growing global brands. The broker's vision, commitment to innovation, and focus on delivering value to clients and partners strongly resonate with my own professional approach. I look forward to working with the talented teams across the organization to strengthen our presence in emerging markets, foster meaningful partnerships, and support the next phase of the company's international growth."

Wael Hammad, Group Chief Commercial Officer at XS.com, commented:

"Emily brings an exceptional combination of strategic vision, commercial expertise, and regional market knowledge. Throughout her career, she has consistently demonstrated the ability to build strong partnerships, lead high-performing teams, and deliver sustainable business growth. As XS.com continues expanding globally, her leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our position across emerging markets and advancing our long-term strategic ambitions."

Emily's appointment reflects XS.com's continued commitment to investing in outstanding leadership that combines global perspective with regional expertise. As the company expands its presence across international markets, it remains focused on building a leadership team capable of delivering innovation, sustainable growth, and exceptional value to clients, partners, and stakeholders worldwide.

XS.com Company Review

The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.

Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.

XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.

Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.