Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Sophos, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced the appointment of Naveed Malik as Senior Director, EMEA MSP Channel Sales. In this role, he will lead Sophos’ EMEA MSP partner strategy, focused on accelerating MSP growth and scaling recurring revenue through managed services-based cybersecurity partners.

“I build and scale partner ecosystems that deliver predictable, recurring growth through managed services.”

This philosophy has defined Malik’s career for more than 15 years, where he has led channel, MSP/MSSP, distribution and cloud go-to-market strategies across EMEA and global markets for high-growth SaaS and cybersecurity companies.

At Sophos, Malik will further strengthen the company’s EMEA MSP strategy, enabling partners to deliver high-value managed security services and helping organizations adopt AI-powered cybersecurity through trusted service providers. His priorities include enhancing partner profitability, accelerating time-to-value, and expanding EMEA market coverage through a scalable, service-led model.

“My focus is clear: build partner engines that convert cybersecurity innovation into monthly recurring revenue at scale,” said Malik. “Sophos has a strong EMEA MSP partner ecosystem. I look forward to working with our partners to expand managed services adoption, deepen customer trust, and unlock new growth opportunities.”

Malik brings a strong track record of driving partner-led transformation and building high-performing MSP ecosystems. His appointment supports Sophos’ broader global MSP strategy by strengthening his EMEA MSP footprint as organizations increasingly turn to managed service providers for outsourced, AI-driven cybersecurity expertise.

Malik will help partners adopt in EMEA:

Delivering robust MSP enablement and profitability plays

Building scalable MSP partner programmes

Driving AI-powered managed services, including Sophos managed detection and response (MDR) and Advisory Services

Sophos’ AI-native cybersecurity defense system, spanning endpoint, network, email, and cloud, including extended detection and response (XDR)

Sophos CISO Advantage, delivered by MSPs

Distributor-led scale models for newly built MSPs

Malik’s appointment reinforces Sophos’ long-term commitment to a partner-first, MSP-driven model, empowering partners to build differentiated cybersecurity services businesses while accelerating customer adoption of managed security through an open, AI-native defense system.

About Sophos

Sophos, a global cybersecurity leader, defends more than 600,000 organizations worldwide with the industry’s first AI-native defense system: a single, connected architecture where every control point operates as one. Powered by agentic AI and human expertise, Sophos detects, investigates and neutralizes threats before they impact businesses. Working alongside a global ecosystem of MSPs, resellers and technology partners, Sophos continuously strengthens every customer’s defense. More information is available at www.sophos.com