Chedi Hospitality has appointed Milos Nedovic as Chief Asset & Investment Officer, further strengthening its leadership team as the company accelerates its growth while expanding its investment and asset management capabilities.

Nedovic will lead investment strategy and asset management across Chedi Hospitality's growing portfolio, driving financial performance, sustainable growth and long-term value creation, while supporting the company's continued evolution into a fully integrated hospitality solution.

With more than 15 years of experience in finance and asset management within the luxury hospitality sector, Nedovic brings extensive expertise in financial governance, investment oversight and operational performance across international markets. His career spans both operating and pre-opening environments throughout Europe, Asia and the Middle East, with previous finance leadership roles at Hyatt Hotels Corporation and Rikas Hospitality Group.

In his new role, Nedovic will oversee capital allocation and revenue optimisation across managed properties, while identifying strategic investment opportunities for owners, investors and development partners. He will also drive the expansion of Chedi Hospitality’s asset management services, optimising the performance of third-party properties and enhancing returns for owners and investors. In addition, he will support the integration of emerging technologies that improve operational efficiency and guest experience, helping drive innovation across the portfolio.

“We are pleased to welcome Milos to Chedi Hospitality at a pivotal moment in our journey,” said Stephan Schupbach, President and Group CEO of Chedi Hospitality. “As we continue to grow, his financial expertise and commercial acumen will play an important role in strengthening our capabilities and supporting long-term value creation.”

“Chedi Hospitality is built on a strong legacy and a clear vision for the future, and I’m excited to be part of its next chapter,” said Milos Nedovic. “I look forward to working closely with the team to strengthen performance, unlock new opportunities and build strong partnerships across the portfolio.”

About Chedi Hospitality

Guided by its brand essence "A Voyage Unbound," Chedi Hospitality is a luxury hospitality group that approaches each property as a singular expression of place shaped by local culture, thoughtful & elegant design, and understated luxury.

Chedi Hospitality operates as a full-service hospitality platform, developing and managing hotels, resorts and branded residences under two distinctive brands: Chedi, its heritage quiet luxury brand, and Serai, a luxury lifestyle concept built around active pursuit. The group also offers hospitality asset management and development advisory services to owners and investors.

Building on a legacy that dates back to 1990, Chedi Hospitality has a global portfolio of landmark destinations including Chedi Muscat in Oman, Chedi Andermatt in Switzerland, Chedi Al Bait in UAE, Chedi Katara in Qatar, Chedi El Gouna in Egypt, Chedi Lustica Bay in Montenegro, Chedi Hegra in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, Chedi Wadi Safar in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and Chedi Private Residences Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, UAE — with a growing pipeline across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

www.chedihospitality.com | Instagram: @chedihospitality | LinkedIn: Chedi Hospitality