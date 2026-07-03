AL AIN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Brighton College Al Ain is delighted to announce the appointment of Mrs Sarah Weaver as its new Head Mistress, effective August 2026. Mrs Weaver joins the College following an accomplished career in educational leadership spanning more than two decades, including over thirteen years in the UAE, and will lead the College into its next chapter of excellence, innovation and community engagement.

Mrs Weaver joins Brighton College Al Ain from her current role as Director of Schools at Artemis Education, where she oversees a portfolio of schools across the Middle East and UK. Prior to this, she served as Principal of Mamoura British Academy in Abu Dhabi, where she successfully led the school’s improvement journey, and secured an ‘Outstanding’ judgement from British Schools Overseas (BSO).

Throughout her career, Mrs Weaver has held senior leadership positions at some of the region’s most respected educational institutions. Widely recognised for her commitment to academic excellence, leadership development and educational innovation, she is passionate about advancing education and creating enriching learning experiences that equip young people with the skills, confidence and mindset to succeed in an ever-evolving world.

Commenting on her appointment, Mrs Sarah Weaver said: “I am delighted to be joining Brighton College Al Ain and becoming part of such a highly respected school community. Having spent more than thirteen years leading schools in the UAE, I understand the important role schools play in preparing young people for the future while remaining rooted in their culture and values.

Brighton College Al Ain has a well-established reputation for excellence, and I look forward to building on these strong foundations. Together with pupils, colleagues and families, I am excited to continue creating exceptional learning experiences that enable every child to thrive, develop strength of character and realise their full potential.”

Mr Craig Lamshed, General Manager of Brighton Colleges UAE, said: “We are delighted to welcome Mrs Sarah Weaver to Brighton College Al Ain. Mrs. Weaver is a highly accomplished educational leader with a proven track record of driving academic excellence, developing high-performing teams and supporting pupils to achieve their full potential.

Her extensive leadership experience, deep understanding of the UAE educational landscape and commitment to values led education make her exceptionally well placed to lead Brighton College Al Ain into its next chapter. We are confident that under her leadership, the College will continue to build upon its outstanding reputation and provide an exceptional educational experience for pupils and families across the Al Ain community.”

Having first achieved an ‘Outstanding’ ADEK rating in 2016 and maintained this distinction in subsequent inspections, Brighton College Al Ain is recognised as the only school in Al Ain to have attained and retained this prestigious rating. Further reinforcing its standing as a leading British curriculum school, the College was named “British International School of the Year” at the Independent Schools of the Year Awards, in recognition of its exceptional academic standards, outstanding pastoral care and strong sense of community. Guided by its values of Curiosity, Confidence and Kindness, the College continues to set the benchmark for British curriculum education in the city.

Brighton College Al Ain provides a vibrant and challenging learning environment for pupils aged 3 to 18. The school combines the highest standards of British education with a deep appreciation for local culture and heritage, offering pupils access to exceptional academic, sporting, artistic and co-curricular opportunities. As part of the internationally respected Brighton College family of schools and operated by Bloom Education, the College remains committed to nurturing well-rounded young people who are equipped to thrive in an increasingly global world. Mrs Weaver will join the College as Head Mistress in August 2026, ahead of the 2026/27 academic year.

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About Brighton College Al Ain

In 2016, Brighton College Al Ain achieved the esteemed 'Outstanding' rating from ADEK, becoming one of only five schools in the Emirate to do so, and the first in Al Ain. This commitment to excellence persisted, as the school maintained the 'Outstanding' rating in 2018 and once more during its most recent inspection in 2023, solidifying its distinction as the sole school in Al Ain to attain this prestigious rating.

Located in Zakher, the purpose-built 28-acre campus features state-of-the-art educational facilities, including a 450-seat auditorium, an IAFF-accredited athletics track, a 25-meter swimming pool, all-weather football pitches, and cutting-edge science and ICT labs. Aligned with the standards upheld by Brighton College UK (voted England’s School of the decade by the Sunday Times) and other Brighton Colleges worldwide, the campus underscores the school's dedication to providing an exceptional level of education.

With a diverse student body comprising Emirati and expatriate pupils from around the world, they offer a vibrant and challenging learning environment alongside a distinct British independent school ethos for students aged 3 to 18 years old. Brighton College Al Ain nurtures talents, skills, and character and provides a rich extra-curricular program that complements academic studies.

Operated by Bloom Education, Brighton College Al Ain is consistently ranked as one of the top-performing schools for academic results in the UAE, college pupils secure offers at leading universities around the world pursuing further studies in fields including Medicine, Law, Engineering, Finance, English and the Sciences.

Bloom Education, a Bloom Holding subsidiary, delivers the highest standards of a British curriculum education in the UAE and is committed to inspiring its pupils to appreciate and value local heritage and cultural diversity.

For further information, please visit: https://www.brightoncollegealain.ae/

About Bloom Education:

Bloom Education supports the development of future generations through partnerships with world-class international education brands, owns brand schools and nurseries, and the operation of UAE Charter Schools and New Generation Schools.

A pioneer in the Middle East education sector for more than 14 years, Bloom Education has introduced and operated leading American, English and International Baccalaureate curriculum education brands in the UAE market and has provided exceptional educational experiences and opportunities to more than 20,000 students. The partner of choice for international school brand Brighton College, Bloom Education has been entrusted to deliver and sustain the highest international standards locally and has been selected by Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) to operate the Abu Dhabi Charter Schools programme. Bloom Education has also been chosen by Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) to operate schools in the Northern Emirates, as part of the ‘Ajyal’ (new ‘generation’) school initiative.

With a keen focus on providing the best educational opportunities to help craft better futures for the youth of the UAE, Bloom Education launched its first ‘own-brand’ premium IB school, Bloom World Academy, in Dubai in August 2022. The school has introduced many firsts in the UAE, such as Learning Achievement Passports (LAP), individual learning pathways and the later start time of 9am, allowing for students’ learning to be in balance with family life.

Bloom Education’s opportunity-rich environments allow it to nurture its community of students so they can reach their highest potential – intellectually, physically, socially, and emotionally and their success is reflected in the high quality of their graduates who continue their studies at leading universities around the world, including Ivy League and Russell Group.

For more information, please visit https://www.bloomeducation.com/