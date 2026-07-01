Faisal Al Sarraj appointed Country Senior Partner for Saudi Arabia, bringing more than 27 years of experience, including 17 years in consulting and 10 years in the banking sector.

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – PwC Middle East has appointed Faisal Al Sarraj as Country Senior Partner for Saudi Arabia, reinforcing the firm’s long-term commitment to Saudi Arabia and reflecting its continued investment in the Kingdom’s future.



Faisal is a Saudi leader with more than 27 years of experience, including 17 years in consulting and 10 years in the banking sector. Throughout his career, he has advised government entities, financial institutions and leading organisations, supporting many of the Kingdom's strategic priorities. He is recognised for building trusted relationships, bringing together multidisciplinary teams and developing Saudi talent.



Commenting on the appointment, Laura Hinton, PwC Middle East Senior Partner, said: “Faisal's appointment reflects the depth of leadership we have built in Saudi Arabia over many years. He has earned the trust of our clients and people through his leadership, deep understanding of the Kingdom, and commitment to developing local talent. As Saudi Arabia continues its remarkable transformation, I am confident he will build on our strong foundation, strengthen collaboration across our firm and help us deliver even greater impact for our clients and the Kingdom."

Faisal succeeds Riyadh Al Najjar, who has made a significant contribution to the firm and its people during his tenure as Country Senior Partner. Riyadh will continue to support the firm as Chair of the Middle East Supervisory Board.



Speaking on his appointment, Faisal Al Sarraj, Country Senior Partner for Saudi Arabia at PwC Middle East, said: “It is a privilege to take on this role and lead our business in Saudi Arabia. Our people, our capabilities and our long-standing commitment to the Kingdom provide a strong foundation for the future. I am proud to lead the next chapter of our journey as we continue supporting organisations across Saudi Arabia and contributing to the ambitions of Vision 2030.”



With its Regional Headquarters based in Riyadh, PwC Middle East continues to expand its capabilities and deepen its presence across Saudi Arabia. Through investments in its people, technology, regional capabilities and innovation, including its Experience Centre, the firm is helping organisations solve increasingly complex challenges and deliver outcomes that matter in a rapidly evolving business landscape.



The appointment marks the next chapter of PwC Middle East’s journey in Saudi Arabia, reflecting the firm's confidence in its people, its leadership and Saudi Arabia's long-term future.

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With over 11,000 people across 12 countries in 30 offices, PwC Middle East combines deep regional insight with global expertise to help clients solve complex problems, drive transformation, and achieve sustained outcomes. Learn more at www.pwc.com/me.

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Contact: Domia Abdi | domia.abdi@pwc.com

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