Dubai, UAE / London, UK – TGP International has appointed Shane Munro as Head of Hotels, a newly created senior role designed to support the company’s growing volume of hotel and hospitality advisory projects worldwide.

The appointment reflects TGP International’s continued commitment to the hotel sector, where the company partners with owners, operators, developers and investors across hotel F&B strategy, operational performance, concept development, interior design, guest experience, franchising and licensing.

As demand increases for specialist support across hotel restaurants, bars, cafés and hospitality spaces, Munro’s role is positioned to help strengthen the agency’s senior advisory capability and provide clients with deeper operational, commercial and F&B expertise.

Munro joins TGP International with more than 30 years of international hospitality experience across Europe, Asia, Africa and the United Kingdom. Most recently, he served as Global Vice President of Food & Beverage at Accor, where he helped shape and deliver F&B strategy across the group’s Premium, Midscale and Economy brands, including Pullman, Mövenpick and Swissôtel.

Throughout his career, Munro has led large-scale hotel and restaurant portfolios, developed restaurant, bar and café concepts, supported owners and operators with performance improvement and helped hotel brands respond to changing guest expectations. His experience spans luxury, premium, midscale, economy brands and lifestyle hospitality, bringing together operational knowledge, brand understanding and commercial discipline. As such, his remit will also include strengthening TGP’s thought leadership and industry engagement across hotel F&B, helping clients address some of the most pressing challenges facing hotel restaurants, bars and hospitality spaces today.

Commenting on his appointment, Shane Munro said, “Hotels are under increasing pressure to make every hospitality space work harder, from restaurants and bars to cafés, lounges, rooftops and event spaces. TGP International is already supporting a wide range of hotel and hospitality projects globally, and this role is about building on that momentum. I’m excited to work with the team to help clients create hotel F&B that is commercially stronger, operationally sharper and more relevant to both guests and local audiences.” Simon Wright, Founder and Chairman of TGP International, said, “Shane’s appointment is a response to the growing level of hotel work we are delivering and the increasing demand from the industry for more specialist, commercially grounded hospitality support. We have long believed that F&B, operations and guest experience play a central role in hotel performance and asset value. Shane brings the senior global experience needed to help us deepen that offer and support clients at a greater scale.”

The appointment reinforces TGP International’s integrated approach to hospitality advisory, bringing together strategy, F&B expertise, brand development, operations and design advisory. It also supports the company’s wider work across hotels, mixed-use developments, hospitality-led destinations and lifestyle assets, where clients are increasingly seeking joined-up solutions that connect commercial performance with guest experience and place-making.

The appointment also strengthens TGP International’s wider 360-degree hotel hospitality offer, including dedicated expertise in wellness hospitality advisory and commercial kitchen design. By connecting wellness strategy, spatial planning, operational flow and back-of-house infrastructure, TGP supports hotel clients with a more integrated approach to hospitality asset performance, from guest-facing experience through to the systems and spaces that enable delivery.

About TGP International

TGP International is a global hospitality consultancy specialising in strategy, concept development, interior design, operational advisory, marketing, franchising and licensing. The company works with hotel owners, operators, developers, investors and destination stakeholders to shape hospitality assets that are commercially resilient, operationally effective and relevant to evolving guest expectations. TGP provides the perfect balance between creative solutions and commercial sense.

TGP has worked with many of the world’s leading hotel groups and hospitality brands, including Hilton, Marriott, Accor, IHG, St. Regis, Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, Waldorf Astoria, Mandarin Oriental and The Dorchester Collection. Its experience also extends to lifestyle hotels, independent hospitality assets and private members’ clubs, including The Sloane Club in London and the upcoming Long Lane wellness focused members’ club in the UK.

With experience across hotels, restaurants, cafés, bars, food halls, lifestyle destinations, cultural projects and mixed-use developments, TGP International supports clients from early-stage strategy through to concept creation, operational planning and delivery. Its hotel advisory work focuses on helping hospitality assets improve F&B performance, strengthen guest experience, optimise operations and create distinctive, market-relevant concepts that support long-term asset value.