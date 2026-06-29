Hawksford has promoted Tommaso Barindelli to Director as part of the firm’s ongoing strategy to strengthen its senior team in the Middle East and in support of its long-term growth ambitions across the region.

In his new senior role, Dubai-based Tommaso will take on additional responsibility to spearhead efforts to deliver operational excellence for Hawksford’s global corporate clients, while also expanding and enhancing the firm’s market presence in the UAE and wider Middle East region.

Tommaso, who has already played a significant role in implementing Hawksford’s business development strategy in the region, has a strong track record of working with intermediaries and supporting the complex and evolving needs of growth businesses across multiple markets.

With a decade of industry experience in previous roles across South-East Asia and the UAE, he has developed particular expertise in providing strategic, commercial, and operational guidance to SMEs and large corporations investing in Asia and the Middle East.

Commenting on his appointment, Tommaso said: “I am delighted to continue being part of a growing and ambitious business at such an exciting stage of its development. In this role, I look forward to further strengthening Hawksford’s presence in the UAE, which continues to serve as a significant strategic hub for regional growth and international expansion.

“Working closely with colleagues both in the UAE and across our global network, my focus will be on delivering operational excellence for our corporate clients, expanding our market presence, and driving commercial initiatives that support Hawksford’s long-term growth ambitions across the region”

Dario Acconci, Head of Middle East and Asia, Hawksford, added: “Tommaso’s promotion serves to underline our commitment to growing and evolving our proposition in Middle East, and will strengthen our capabilities in supporting clients in the region. Having already played a pivotal role in focussing our business development strategy and identifying the key trade and investment corridors into and out of the region, his breadth of expertise and experience will be vital in supporting our future growth ambitions.”

For more information, please contact Adam Riddell, Crystal PR on tel. e-mail adam@crystalpr.co.uk

About Hawksford:

Hawksford is an international provider of Corporate, Private Client and Funds services. Whether you’re a multinational corporation, a family-owned company, a fund manager, a growth or early-stage business, an entrepreneur or a high-net-worth individual, our singular goal is to help you succeed both now and in the future, whatever your ambitions.

Headquartered in Jersey, we have offices in key business locations and financial centres around the world, with around 700 people across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia and the Americas. With clients from 115 countries, there is very little we haven’t encountered before.

Whether you’re looking to expand your business internationally, need fund services in some of the world’s leading jurisdictions, or want to protect your wealth at home or abroad, we’re here to support you.

www.hawksford.com