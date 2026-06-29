Deutsche Bank today announced the appointment of Danelee Masia as Chief Country Officer (CCO) for South Africa and General Manager of Deutsche Bank AG Johannesburg Branch.

Danelee will serve as Deutsche Bank’s senior representative in the country, with overall responsibility for leading the franchise, maintaining strong governance standards, and deepening engagement with clients, regulators and key stakeholders. She will oversee the bank’s activities across corporate banking, investment banking and research, ensuring alignment with Deutsche Bank’s global strategy, including the continued build-out of Sub-Saharan Africa coverage.

Danelee brings over a decade of experience at Deutsche Bank, having joined in Johannesburg in 2010. She has built a distinguished career as one of the bank’s senior economists, covering South Africa and broader Sub-Saharan African markets, and will continue to lead and coordinate the CEEMEA Economics team while maintaining her regional coverage. Danelee is widely recognised for her strong market insight, deep analytical expertise and well-established external profile, regularly representing the bank across a range of industry and policy forums.

Alongside Danelee’s appointment, and in support of the bank’s continued growth and client activity in South Africa, Neeran Govender has been appointed Head of Institutional Client Group (ICG) Coverage and Global Emerging Markets (GEM) Sales for South Africa, further strengthening Deutsche Bank’s client franchise and coverage capabilities. In addition, Stephen Nyakudarika has been appointed Head of Investment Banking and Capital Markets (IBCM), supporting the continued development and execution of the bank’s financing and capital markets activities in the country.

Deutsche Bank has maintained a presence in South Africa for over 47 years and remains firmly committed to the market, supporting clients with integrated solutions across corporate banking, investment banking and research, underpinned by strong governance and long-standing regulatory engagement.