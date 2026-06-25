Emerging Travel Group (ETG), a global travel company operating the RateHawk, ZenHotels, and Roundtrip brands, has strengthened its Direct Supply team with the appointment of Samyra Krooswijk as Head of Business Development, Direct Supply Middle East.

The new appointment is part of Emerging Travel Group’s broader strategy to strengthen its presence in the Middle East, deepen relationships with local hospitality partners, and accelerate growth of its direct contracting business across the region.

Based in Dubai, Samyra will be responsible for expanding ETG’s portfolio of directly contracted accommodation partners across the Middle East and Turkey. She will focus on developing strategic partnerships with hotels and hospitality groups, supporting the company’s long-term growth ambitions in some of the world’s fastest-growing travel markets.

Samyra brings more than 20 years of experience in the travel and hospitality industry. Prior to joining Emerging Travel Group, she held senior commercial and sales leadership roles, most recently serving as Vice President of Sales for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia at Bakuun Holdings. Earlier in her career, Samyra worked at Hotelbeds, where she was responsible for driving sales growth and strengthening partnerships across the MEA and South Asia regions.

Commenting on the appointment, Simone Large, Head of Direct Supply at Emerging Travel Group, said: "As the hospitality sector in the Middle East continues to navigate periods of uncertainty, hoteliers are increasingly seeking to diversify their distribution strategies and build resilient business relationships that support long-term growth. Samyra brings deep regional expertise, strong industry relationships, and a proven commercial track record, and I am confident she will play an important role in strengthening our presence and creating more value for our hotel partners across the region."

On her appointment, Samyra Krooswijk said: "I’m excited to join Emerging Travel Group and bring my experience in the Middle East to the company at such an important time for the region. The value proposition that Emerging Travel Group offers to hoteliers can be a real game changer, helping them diversify their distribution strategies and drive growth amid an increasingly dynamic market environment. The team is ambitious, entrepreneurial, and fast-evolving, and I’m confident that together we will achieve strong results and create new opportunities for growth across the region."

About Emerging Travel Group

Emerging Travel Group is a UAE-based online travel group founded in 2010 that operates travel brands for individual travelers, B2B travel professionals, and corporate customers in over 190 source markets.

Our products help clients book all types of travel services: more than 3.2 million hotels from over 250,000 properties contracted directly, flight tickets of 450 airlines, transfers in 150 countries, car rental, and other travel-related services.

Emerging Travel Group employs more than 3,900 people across the USA, Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and South Africa in roles ranging from product and business development to specialized multilingual customer support for all our customers, whether they are trade partners, corporate travelers, or individuals simply booking their hotels online.

Press Contact

Anita Gusich,

Head of PR

pr@emergingtravel.com