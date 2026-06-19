DUBAI, UAE – Citi today announced the appointment of Rajeev Garg as the new Head of Wealth for Citibank N.A., UAE, effective June 18, 2026.

Garg will lead the strategic advancement and performance of Citi’s Wealth vertical (Citigold, Citigold Private Client and Credit Cards) in the UAE, while strengthening the business’s risk and control framework in line with global standards and local regulatory requirements. The Private Bank will continue to be overseen by Mohannad Sleiman.

In his new role, Garg will report to Yeo Wenxian, Head of Asia South Wealth, with a reporting line to Shamsa Al-Falasi, Citi Country Officer and Banking Head and CEO of Citibank N.A., UAE.

Citigold, Citigold Private Client and Credit Cards segment are a cornerstone of the Wealth business and Citi’s franchise in the UAE, serving a significant client base with comprehensive wealth management solutions and leading digital capabilities. Garg’s leadership is expected to be instrumental in executing strategic priorities, enhancing the risk and control environment, and elevating the overall client experience across the region.

Commenting on this appointment, Shamsa Al-Falasi, Citi Country Officer and Banking Head and CEO of Citibank N.A., UAE, stated, "the UAE continues to be an important market for Citi's wealth management ambitions. Rajeev's appointment underscores our commitment to the country and our focus on delivering a client-centric experience across our wealth franchise. His leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our position and ensuring we meet the evolving needs of our clients in the UAE."

Yeo Wenxian, Head of Asia South Wealth, added, "Rajeev's deep expertise and proven leadership within Citi make him the ideal candidate to spearhead our Wealth business in the UAE. His vision and commitment will be crucial as we continue to grow our franchise and deliver exceptional value to our clients."



On his appointment, Rajeev Garg said, "I am excited to take on this new role leading Citi’s Wealth business in the UAE. The UAE is a dynamic market with significant growth potential, and I look forward to working with our talented team to further strengthen our Citigold and Citigold Private Client and Citi Credit Cards offerings, drive strategic growth, and deliver innovative solutions to our clients."

Garg brings 26 years of experience, including over 18 years at Citi across multiple roles and geographies. Most recently, he served as the Asia South Citigold Business Execution Lead, where he played a key role in driving business transformation and performance. He has a strong track record in business execution, sales leadership, and strategic planning, and holds an MBA from Columbia Business School.

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

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Media Contact: Hasna Boufkiri hasna.boufkiri@citi.com