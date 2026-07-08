MIDBANK announced the appointment of Mr. Adel Hashem Gomaa as Deputy CEO for Consumer Banking, reinforcing the bank’s strategy of attracting distinguished banking leaders to support its ambitious expansion plans and sustainable growth objectives, in line with its brand promise, “Empowering Your Future.”

Mr. Adel brings more than 25 years of banking experience and is renowned for his strategic acumen and visionary leadership. He has deep expertise in retail banking, financial inclusion, branch networks, distribution channels, business development, and digital transformation. Throughout his career he has led major business transformations, built high‑performance teams, and delivered sustainable growth through customer‑centric strategies that drive innovation and operational excellence.

Most recently, he served as Chief Retail Banking & Financial Inclusion Officer at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank – Egypt (ADCB Egypt). Prior to that, he held several senior leadership positions across leading banking institutions, where he played a key role in driving business growth, enhancing operational excellence, and delivering innovative banking solutions.

His appointment comes as MIDBANK continues to execute its strategic vision to strengthen its position in the Egyptian banking sector by investing in exceptional leadership talent, expanding its customer-focused offerings, and delivering an enhanced banking experience.

This appointment reflects MIDBANK’s ongoing commitment to building a strong executive leadership team capable of driving the bank’s next phase of growth, creating long-term value for customers and shareholders, and remaining true to its promise of “Empowering Your Future.”