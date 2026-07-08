MIAMI — Overseas Network has announced the launch of Overseas Network Middle East, establishing a new physical regional headquarters in Qatar. This opening marks an exciting new chapter for the company as it strengthens its presence in one of the world's most dynamic markets for luxury travel, sports hospitality, and experiential partnerships.

With a network spanning 48 offices across 33 countries, Overseas Network serves a diverse portfolio of corporate clients, luxury travel buyers, sports organizations, and hospitality stakeholders. The establishment of the Qatar office reinforces the company’s longstanding relationship with the Qatar Airways Group while aligning with its evolving partnerships across the region, further strengthening its commitment to delivering exceptional client service through localized, on-the-ground expertise.

The MENA region continues to set new standards for how premium experiences are delivered and consumed, from major destination development initiatives to large-scale sports hospitality investments. As an Official Sub-Agent of On Location for the sale of the FIFA World Cup 26™ Official Hospitality Programme and other events, Overseas Network is uniquely positioned to support tourism authorities, sports rights holders, corporate clients, and luxury travel buyers seeking access to world-class opportunities.

Leading this new chapter is Ali Saad, who has been appointed as Managing Director. Saad is a commercial executive with nearly two decades of experience across luxury hospitality, tourism, and global sports partnerships throughout the Middle East. His hospitality career includes senior commercial roles with Hyatt in Qatar, Kempinski and IHG in Oman, and Starwood Hotels & Resorts in Saudi Arabia and Lebanon. He later led Middle East sales for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ at MATCH Hospitality and directed commercial hospitality and travel programmes for FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™, the UEFA Champions League Finals and Formula 1 across the GCC.

"The Middle East is no longer an emerging market for sport and luxury travel — it is one of the most important markets in the world," said Michael Kelly, CEO of Overseas Network. "Our decision to establish a regional headquarters in Qatar reflects a long-term commitment to the region. Ali combines deep local market knowledge with international commercial experience, making him the ideal leader to drive this new chapter for our company."

“MENA Region clients today expect access, personalisation, and flawless execution on a global scale,” commented Saad. “The company brings together international reach and local expertise in a way that is uniquely positioned to meet those expectations. Overseas Network has worked with clients from the region over the last two decades and helped its foreign vendors to tailor the experiences offered. I am excited to build strategic partnerships that connect the region to some of the world's most sought-after experiences.”

For business inquiries and luxury travel curation, please contact the Overseas Network team at info@overseasnetwork.com or call +1 (786) 276-8686.

About Overseas Network

Overseas Network is a premier global Destination Management Company (DMC) and Luxury Tour Operator with over 25 years of experience curating exceptional travel across tthe world. Trusted by top-tier travel advisors, global brands, and ultra-high-net-worth clients, Overseas Network specializes in bespoke itineraries, luxury accommodations, complex multi-country logistics, and major event activations. Driven by the philosophy that “every destination has a story to tell,” the company partners with an extensive network of local experts to deliver authentic, seamless travel experiences.