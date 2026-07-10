DUBAI, UAE – Veeam® Software, the Data and AI Trust Company, today announced the appointment of Michelle Graff as Senior Vice President (SVP), Global Partners and Channel responsible for leading Veeam’s global partner ecosystem across channel, service providers, distribution, resellers and alliances, accelerating growth with the company’s worldwide ecosystem.

Graff brings more than 25 years of experience building and scaling global partners, channel, and alliance organizations across data protection, cloud, and cybersecurity. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President, Global Partners & Channel Sales at Commvault, where she led global partner strategy and ecosystem execution, overseeing global partner sales for hyperscalers, MSPs, resellers and alliances, as well as the vision and execution of partner strategy and programs.

“Partners are deeply rooted in the DNA of Veeam. In a world where 95% of organizations believe data challenges have slowed AI progress, there’s an incredible opportunity for Veeam partners to deliver tangible value to their customers helping them accelerate safe AI at scale,” said John Jester, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Veeam. “Michelle has a proven track record of putting partners first and building high-performance ecosystems that create durable advantage for partners and customers. With more than 35,000 partners across the world, her leadership will help us simplify engagement, increase co-sell velocity, and unlock new growth opportunities across the Veeam vast partner community.”

In her new role, Graff will focus on delivering greater partner advantage through a unified ecosystem approach, helping partners expand services and solutions opportunities, improving consistency across routes to market, and accelerating joint customer outcomes around data resilience, cyber readiness, and trusted data for AI across any environment. This includes enabling partners to help customers ensure the data used by AI systems is secure, compliant, recoverable, and trusted so organizations can adopt AI faster and with greater confidence.

“The convergence of AI, cybersecurity, and data resilience is one of the most significant shifts of our generation,” said Michelle Graff, SVP of Global Partnerships at Veeam. “As organizations adopt AI and agentic workloads, trusted, resilient data becomes the foundation – driving a ResOps approach that puts resilience at the center of how customers protect, optimize, and unlock value from their data.

“With the market’s leading partner ecosystem, Veeam is uniquely positioned to lead, helping customers keep data secure, governed, compliant, and recoverable so they can accelerate safe AI at scale and deliver measurable outcomes. I’m excited to join Veeam and help our partners turn resilient data into a strategic advantage.”

Prior to Commvault, Graff held leadership roles at Securiti AI and was instrumental in accelerating partner-fueled growth from early-stage organizations through successful IPOs such as HashiCorp, Pure Storage, and Palo Alto Networks, building a strong record across security, storage, and cloud ecosystems.

For more information on Veeam, visit www.veeam.com.

About Veeam Software

Veeam®, the Data and AI Trust Company, delivers a unified data and AI trust layer that connects security, governance, compliance, privacy and resilience, powered by shared intelligence across the entire data estate. Veeam helps organizations establish, operationalize and continuously validate trust in their data so it can be used safely to accelerate AI at scale.

In an agentic era, security starts with data. As the market leader in both data resilience and data security, Veeam helps organizations reduce risk and strengthen control across the full data lifecycle by unifying policy-based access and protection controls, governance workflows, privacy safeguards and compliance reporting with resilience built in. Veeam provides deep contextual intelligence across data and identities, automates governance actions and remediation, and enables precision recovery so organizations can rapidly restore operations with clean, trusted data after ransomware, disasters, insider threats, rogue agents or human error.

Headquartered in Seattle with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 550,000 customers worldwide, including 80% of the Fortune 500. Learn more at www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and X @veeam.

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