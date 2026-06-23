Dubai, UAE – GEMS Education has announced the appointment of Nicholas Soar as the Principal and CEO of GEMS Founders School – Dubai South (GFD), effective August 2026. He succeeds Interim Principal John Stapley.

Located at the heart of Dubai South, one of the UAE’s fastest-growing economic and residential hubs, GFD was established to serve a rapidly expanding community and support Dubai’s ambitions as a global centre for innovation, aviation, logistics, and future industries. Since opening its doors in 2024, the school has established itself as one of the fastest-rising schools in the emirate. Within only eight months of opening, the school achieved a ‘Good’ rating and ‘Outstanding’ judgement in its British Schools Overseas (BSO) inspection.

GFD’s growth has been supported by a purpose-built 250,000 sq. ft. campus designed to provide exceptional learning opportunities across academics, sport, technology, and the arts. Facilities include advanced STEAM laboratories featuring robotics and flight simulation technology, a 25-metre swimming pool, football pitch, padel court, multipurpose halls, extensive indoor and outdoor play spaces, and large, flexible classrooms designed to encourage exploration, collaboration, and creativity.

Nick brings more than two decades of educational leadership experience in the UK and a distinguished track record of transforming schools, building high-performing cultures, and delivering exceptional academic outcomes. Throughout his career as a Headteacher, Executive Principal, and Deputy Headteacher, he has led multiple schools to achieve the highest ‘Outstanding’ ratings under both the Ofsted and Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) frameworks. He brings a combination of strategic educational leadership, operational clarity, commercial understanding, and the ability to establish a school of distinction within a highly competitive international market to his role.

Nick joins GEMS Education from the Harris Federation, one of the UK’s leading education organisations, where he served as Executive Principal across several schools in London. Under his leadership, Harris Academy Tottenham achieved some of the strongest examination outcomes in the region and nationally significant levels of student progress. Across his career, he has consistently improved student outcomes, strengthened school culture, and led large and diverse educational communities to sustained success.

His experience extends beyond school improvement. He has played a key role in developing leadership programmes for aspiring Headteachers and Executive Leaders across the UK, contributed to international education partnerships spanning China, Ghana, and Eastern Europe, and worked with organisations including the OECD to advance educational practice and opportunity.

Commenting on the appointment, Dino Varkey, Group CEO of GEMS Education, said: “Since GFD first opened its doors in 2024 as the fourth addition to our successful Founders brand, it has grown rapidly and established itself as an important part of the Dubai South community. As we look to the future, we wanted a leader with the vision, experience, and ambition to help realise the school’s full potential. Nick combines a proven track record of educational transformation with a deep understanding of how schools can become catalysts for community growth. His appointment supports the school’s strategy of blending the best of British educational practices with the rich and diverse cultural tapestry of the UAE. We are delighted to welcome him to the GEMS family.”

For his part, Nick said: “This is a rare moment when an ambitious school, a rapidly developing region, and my own leadership experience align powerfully. What excites me the most is the opportunity to help shape a school that becomes central to an evolving community, attracting exceptional staff, inspiring students, and contributing meaningfully to the rise of Dubai South. I am particularly excited by the opportunity to help build a school that reflects both the ambition of Dubai’s future and the values, culture, and identity that have shaped the UAE’s success.”

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the world’s leading private K-12 education providers, educating over 200,000 students from 176+ nationalities across its global network of owned and managed schools. With nearly half a million alumni, GEMS has built a legacy of impact that spans generations and continents.

Established in Dubai in 1959, GEMS remains a family-founded and family-led organisation, guided by its visionary founder and chairman Sunny Varkey, and his sons Dino Varkey (Group CEO) and Jay Varkey (Deputy Group CEO).

With a focus on delivering high-quality education to students from all walks of life, GEMS offers a wide range of curricula and learning pathways. Each year, GEMS students graduate into the world’s top universities, including all eight Ivy League institutions and every UK Russell Group university, and go on to become leaders, innovators, and changemakers in every sector.

Through its expanding school network and philanthropic initiatives, GEMS is committed to its mission: to put a quality education within reach of every learner, everywhere.

Learn more at www.gemseducation.com

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