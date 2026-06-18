The Hague - AirHub, the drone operations software platform for public safety, security and homeland security organisations, has appointed Jon Craven as Head of Sales, bringing a career as an international software sales leader and combat aviation controller to the team. The appointment strengthens AirHub's commercial operations as the company continues to grow its presence across Europe and the Middle East.

Police forces, fire brigades, port operators, critical infrastructure and many other organisations are increasingly deploying drones as part of their core operations. They need partners who understand the technology and the highly dynamic operational environments in which it has to perform. Jon brings both: experience from military aviation, and a track record of helping complex organisations adopt advanced software.

In his new role, Jon will lead sales across AirHub's key verticals, building relationships with national security and public safety organisations that require proven, mission-critical drone operations software. His aviation background gives him a first-hand understanding of the environments AirHub's customers operate in every day.

"Having spent years operating in complex airspace, I know how much depends on the quality of the systems supporting you," says Jon Craven, Head of Sales at AirHub. "What AirHub is building genuinely changes what is possible in the field. I am here to make sure the right organisations know about it and can put it to work."

"Jon has seen first-hand what it means when systems fail in critical moments." says Stephan van Vuren, co-founder and co-ceo of AirHub. "That experience is exactly what our customers recognise, and what makes him the right person to lead our commercial growth."

The appointment reflects AirHub's broader growth trajectory following its recent €4.4 million Series A, as the company scales its team and expands across national security, public safety and critical infrastructure markets.