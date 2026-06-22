Dubai, United Arab Emirates – LEORON Institute, the EMEA region’s leading corporate training and EdTech provider, announces the appointment of Lule Bunjaku Karapinar as CEO, GCC Markets and Executive Education. One of the organisation’s founding members, Lule has been central to building LEORON into the region’s leading provider of corporate learning, executive education, and EdTech solutions over the past 17 years. Her appointment formalises her leadership of LEORON’s GCC commercial strategy and its growing executive education portfolio – and signals the organisation’s ambition to deepen its partnerships with the region’s most forward-thinking enterprises and institutions.

With more than 2,000 instructor-led programmes delivered annually and over 50,000 professionals trained each year, LEORON has established itself as the most trusted learning and development partner for organisations across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the wider GCC. Operating from its base at Dubai Knowledge Park, LEORON serves a client portfolio that spans government entities, sovereign wealth funds, multinational corporations, and leading regional enterprises – delivering certified programmes, executive education, leadership coaching, talent development solutions, and bespoke digital learning across 17 knowledge areas.

The GCC remains one of LEORON’s most strategically important markets – home to its regional headquarters and a growing demand for internationally accredited learning solutions aligned with the country's ambitions under the national human capital agendas. Lule’s appointment places one of the organisation’s most experienced and connected leaders at the helm of this market at a pivotal moment in its development.

Lule Bunjaku Karapinar – CEO, GCC Markets and Executive Education

As one of LEORON’s founding members, Lule has been central to building the organisation into the region’s leading provider of corporate learning, executive education, and EdTech solutions – working directly with C-suite leaders, government entities, and multinationals to design learning strategies, build talent pipelines, and advance workforce capability across the GCC, including in direct support of national agendas such as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the UAE’s Projects of the 50, Oman’s Vision 2040, and Kuwait’s Vision 2035.

Originally from Skopje, North Macedonia, and based in Dubai since 2017, Lule holds a degree in Languages, Culture and Communication from the University of SEE, Skopje, further building her expertise through INSEAD Executive Education for Business Growth, an Executive Mini MBA from the London School of Business and Finance, and a Change Management Master’s certification. Her work spans corporate learning strategy, executive education delivery, and direct engagement with the region’s most senior business and government leaders.

In her expanded role, Lule will lead LEORON’s commercial growth strategy across the GCC, oversee its executive education partnerships with Oxford’s Saïd Business School, INSEAD, HEC Paris, Columbia Business School, Harvard Medical, and drive the development of new learning solutions that meet the evolving demands of the region’s most ambitious organisations.

“The GCC is at an extraordinary moment - and the demand for world-class learning has never been more urgent or more exciting. Over the past 17 years, we have built something at LEORON that I am genuinely proud of: an organisation that combines global expertise with deep regional understanding, and that has earned the trust of some of the most respected institutions and enterprises in the world. This next chapter is about accelerating that – going deeper with our partners, raising the bar on what executive education can deliver in this region, and continuing to build the learning cultures that will define the GCC’s next generation of leaders.”

– Lule Bunjaku Karapinar, CEO, GCC Markets and Executive Education, LEORON Institute

The appointment follows a period of significant momentum for LEORON across the GCC, including its continued growth across its government and enterprise client base in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar. With Lule Bunjaku Karapinar at the helm of its GCC and executive education strategy, LEORON is well-positioned to build on this momentum and extend its reach as the region’s most comprehensive and trusted workforce transformation partner.

About LEORON:

LEORON is the leading corporate training and EdTech company in the EMEA region, with the most comprehensive learning and development solutions in all strategic corporate functions. Through instructor-led sessions, in-company training and coaching, our faculty of experts deliver over 2,000+ programs annually, while 50,000+ professionals are equipped with up-to-date relevant education and the latest tech solutions across the EMEA region. We support our valued clients with a wide range of services, including Training Needs Analysis, Competency Development and Assessment, and custom-built e-Learning solutions that cater to specific industries and knowledge areas. Explore our extensive training offering at www.leoron.com

Media contact:

Israa Abukoush

TishTash Communication

Israa@tishtash.com