ABU DHABI, UAE: Phoenix Group PLC (ADX: PHX), an IHC portfolio company and global digital infrastructure operator, today announced the appointment of Phillip Ross as Director – Data Center, Design and Development. The appointment strengthens Phoenix’s design, engineering and delivery capabilities as it builds out its more than 1GW pipeline of AI and high-performance computing (HPC) capacity, anchored by its first European deployment in Lyon, France.

Phillip brings nearly twenty years of leadership across critical infrastructure, data centre operations, engineering and technical services, with a track record of delivering large-scale projects across the UK and Europe. He has held senior leadership positions at AtlasEdge, NTT, CBRE, and Johnson Controls, and began his career in the Royal Navy. Over that time, he has delivered and supported hundreds of megawatts of mission-critical capacity.

In his new role, Phillip will lead data center design and development across Phoenix’s portfolio, setting technical standards and overseeing delivery as the company converts secured power, land and partnerships into operating compute.

“Building AI infrastructure at this scale comes down to delivery, getting capacity designed, built and running reliably for some of the most demanding workloads in the world. That takes people who have done it before. Phillip has spent twenty years doing exactly that, and as we grow from Abu Dhabi into Europe and across the GCC, his experience is what helps us turn a strong pipeline into capacity that’s actually on the ground and operating.”

— Munaf Ali, Co-Founder and CEO, Phoenix Group

The appointment follows Phoenix’s launch of its first European Data Center deployment, an 18MW facility in Lyon, France, developed with DC Max, part of a framework targeting more than 1GW of AI and HPC capacity across Europe and the GCC.

With land, power and partners now being secured, Phoenix is assembling a dedicated delivery team to match the pace of its rollout, bringing senior engineering and operations talent in-house as it moves quickly from securing capacity to deploying it.

“Phoenix is one of the few operators moving with real conviction right now, securing power, land and partners while much of the market is still talking about it. The chance to help design and build that platform across multiple markets doesn’t come around often. I’ve spent my career turning complex infrastructure into reliable, high-performance capacity, and that’s exactly what I’ve joined Phoenix to do.”

— Phillip Ross, Director – Data Center, Design and Development, Phoenix Group

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group PLC (ADX: PHX), an IHC Portfolio Company, is a global digital infrastructure operator headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

The Company operates over 550 MW of capacity across the UAE, Oman, North America, East Africa and Europe. Founded in 2017, Phoenix built its foundation on operational discipline and energy expertise through Bitcoin mining, and now deploys these capabilities at scale to serve AI and high-performance computing infrastructure globally.

Media Contact Rose Perinchery: media@phoenixgroupuae.com