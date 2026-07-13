Dubai, UAE: dnata Travel Group has appointed Christian Kremers as Vice President of Yalago to accelerate the brand’s global expansion from Dubai.



Yalago is a leading global leisure accommodation wholesaler, offering a curated portfolio of hotel products with competitive rates and high-quality inventory to travel trade partners worldwide. Backed by strong supplier relationships and a focus on premium offerings, the business continues to outperform industry benchmarks. In 2025, Yalago delivered its strongest year on record, achieving 25% sales growth.



In his new role, Christian will be responsible for further enhancing Yalago’s international reach, with a strategic focus on expanding its hotel portfolio, strengthening partner relationships, and driving competitive pricing.



Based in Dubai, he will report to Sébastien Doussin, Senior Vice President – Global Travel Services & Destination Management, dnata Travel Group. His appointment is effective immediately.



Sébastien Doussin commented: “We are delighted to welcome Christian to dnata Travel Group at a pivotal point in our journey. His leadership will play a key role in strengthening Yalago’s global proposition and delivering high-quality solutions for our partners. With his strong international experience and commercial expertise, he is ideally positioned to lead this next phase of growth.”



Christian brings extensive international experience across the travel and hospitality industry, having held senior leadership and board-level roles in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. He has deep expertise in both B2B and B2C distribution, with a focus on building scalable, future-ready platforms.



Christian Kremers added: “I am excited to join dnata Travel Group at such an important time for the business. Yalago has strong foundations, a talented team and significant growth potential. I look forward to working with them to drive innovation, deliver value for our partners, and support the Group’s continued global expansion.”



In addition to leading Yalago, Christian will oversee the Group’s Central Ground Services (CGS) function. Based in Dubai, CGS supports global operations through a centralised model, delivering travel products across air, land and ancillary services to brands including dnata Travel (UAE) and Travelbag (UK).



For more information on Yalago, visit www.yalago.com or contact sales.support@yalago.com. To explore more on the dnata Travel Group and its portfolio of global brands, visit www.dnata.com/travel.

Contact

Yalago Public Relations

public.relations@dnata.com