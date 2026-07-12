Kuwait City – Gulf Capital Investment Company K.S.C.C. ("InvestGB"), the investment arm of Gulf Bank, today announced that its Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Hani Mohammed AlAwadhi, has been named among Forbes Middle East's Top 50 Asset Managers in the Middle East for 2026, recognizing the region's leading executives in the asset management industry. This recognition comes less than two years after InvestGB commenced operations, underscoring the company's rapid growth, strategic execution, and expanding presence in the regional asset management landscape.

Mr. AlAwadhi's inclusion on the list reflects InvestGB's standing and its role in advancing the asset management sector in Kuwait and the wider region, as well as the depth of experience he brings as Chief Executive Officer.

The annual list brings together senior executives in asset management from across the region, selected based on criteria including leadership, institutional performance, innovation, and contribution to the development of the industry.

The recognition reflects the progress InvestGB has made since its founding in 2023, during which the company has established itself as one of Kuwait's leading investment institutions. In 2025, InvestGB launched its first investment funds, the Lulwa KD Money Market Fund and the Lulwa USD Money Market Fund, both Shariah compliant, reflecting its commitment to offering innovative investment solutions that meet the needs of diverse investor segments.

InvestGB has also strengthened its global presence, expanding its strategic partnership with Investcorp to provide access to Shariah compliant US real estate investment opportunities. In addition it has entered into a partnership with Arrow Global for access to European asset backed private credit strategies, alongside partnerships with a number of global investment managers, reflecting its commitment to delivering world class investment solutions to its clients.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. AlAwadhi, said: "This recognition from Forbes Middle East is a testament to InvestGB's journey and what we have achieved since inception, and it is the result of the efforts of an outstanding team and the continued support of Gulf Bank and our Board of Directors. Since InvestGB's launch, we have focused on building a global investment platform that connects investors in Kuwait with the best opportunities and investment managers around the world, upholding the highest standards of governance and innovation. We will continue to develop distinctive investment solutions that create sustainable value for our clients and reinforce Kuwait's position as a leading investment hub in the region."

Mr. AlAwadhi brings more than 20 years of experience in the financial sector, having held a number of leadership positions at Gulf Bank and Gulf Investment Corporation before leading InvestGB, where he has played a central role in shaping the company's standing and growth since inception.

About Gulf Capital Investment Company “InvestGB”

Gulf Capital Investment Company KSCC “InvestGB” a wholly owned subsidiary of Gulf Bank. Licensed by the Capital Markets Authority, it is one of the leading institutions in the fields of wealth, asset, and investment management, offering advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients. Guided by a team of seasoned investment professionals, InvestGB upholds the highest ethical standards and is committed to fostering strategic partnerships to strengthen Kuwait’s position as a top business destination for foreign investors.

For more information, please visit www.investgb.com