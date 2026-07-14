Dubai, UAE - 14 July 2026, Amwaj Rotana has announced the appointment of Ahmed Hassan as Director of Finance, further strengthening its executive leadership team as the hotel continues to enhance operational excellence and drive sustainable growth.

With more than 25 years of hospitality finance experience across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, Hassan joins Amwaj Rotana from Rotana Hotels in Saudi Arabia, where he served as Cluster Director of Finance overseeing Dana Rayhaan by Rotana in Dammam and Centro Waha in Riyadh. He brings extensive expertise in financial planning, business performance, compliance, and operational excellence. Hassan holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and is currently pursuing the Certified Hospitality Accountant Executive (CHAE) designation.

Welcoming Hassan to the team, Hossam Kamal, General Manager of Amwaj Rotana, said:

"Ahmed's extensive regional experience, strategic financial expertise, and proven leadership within Rotana make him an invaluable addition to our executive team. His strong track record in driving financial performance, strengthening governance, and supporting hotel operations will play an important role as we continue to build on Amwaj Rotana's success and deliver exceptional value to our guests and stakeholders."

Commenting on his appointment, Ahmed Hassan said:

"I am delighted to join Amwaj Rotana and be part of such a dynamic and well-established property. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to further strengthen financial performance, support operational excellence, and contribute to the hotel's continued growth and long-term success."

Hassan's appointment reinforces Amwaj Rotana's commitment to attracting experienced hospitality leaders who will support the hotel's ongoing focus on operational excellence, financial sustainability, and delivering outstanding guest experiences in one of Dubai's most vibrant waterfront destinations.

About Rotana

Rotana currently manages a portfolio of over 100 properties throughout the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, with an aggressive expansion plan in place. Rotana has chosen to acknowledge how precious time is by making all time spent in their range of hotels ‘Treasured Time’. This means Rotana has pledged to understand and meet the individual needs of all guests. In so doing, Rotana has evolved its product brands to include, Rotana Hotels & Resorts, Centro Hotels by Rotana, Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts by Rotana, Edge by Rotana, Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana and The Residences by Rotana. Treasured Time. The Rotana promise to you.

Further information on any Rotana property, its brands or reservations can be obtained by visiting rotana.com or by contacting one of the regional sales offices.

For more information, please contact:

Faten Hammad

Cluster Director of Marketing and Communications

Amwaj Rotana, Dubai

P.O. Box 86834, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Telephone: +971 4 428 3024

E-mail: faten.hammad@rotana.com