Kerzner International is pleased to announce the appointment of Celine Assimon as Chief Commercial Officer, a strategic move that reflects the group’s commitment to shaping the future of luxury hospitality and strengthening its portfolio of iconic brands including Atlantis, One&Only, SIRO, and rare finds on a global scale.

With over two decades of leadership at the highest levels of some of the world’s most prestigious luxury brands, including Chief Executive Officer of De Beers Jewellers, Chief Executive Officer of De Beers Forevermark, Chief Executive Officer of de Grisogono, and senior roles at Louis Vuitton and Piaget, Celine is recognised for her strategic vision, refined brand stewardship, and ability to lead meaningful commercial transformation. Her career has been shaped by a deep commitment to service excellence, a commitment to elevating the guest experience, and a disciplined focus on responsible, sustainable growth.

At De Beers, Celine spearheaded the repositioning of iconic brands, led global retail expansion, and championed innovative sustainability initiatives. She is celebrated for her talent in blending heritage with modernity, infusing legacy brands with fresh energy and relevance, and building teams that deliver exceptional results.

In her new role at Kerzner, Celine will lead the company’s commercial and brand strategy, working closely with all teams in the resorts, and head office across the globe to elevate Kerzner’s portfolio including Atlantis, One&Only, SIRO, and rare finds. Her appointment underscores Kerzner’s commitment to excellence, creativity, and delivering transformative experiences for every guest.

Celine Assimon comments "Joining Kerzner International is an extraordinary opportunity to shape the future of luxury hospitality. I have long admired Kerzner’s dedication to innovation, authenticity, and the art of creating unforgettable moments for guests. I am excited to work alongside a talented team to build on this legacy, bringing fresh perspective, championing creativity, and ensuring our brands continue to inspire and delight guests around the world.”

Philippe Zuber, Chief Executive Officer said: “We are thrilled to welcome Celine Assimon to Kerzner International as Chief Commercial Officer. Celine’s exceptional track record in luxury, creative vision, and commitment to excellence make her the ideal leader to drive our commercial strategy forward. Her experience across iconic brands and her passion for innovation will be invaluable as we continue to elevate our guest experience, expand our global presence, and shape the next generation of extraordinary experiences. The future of luxury hospitality belongs to those who continuously innovate, inspire, and foster meaningful connections. We look forward to the new ideas and collaborative energy Celine will bring to our team and for the next chapter of Kerzner’s growth.”

Kerzner International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, is a leading international developer and operator of destination resorts, ultra-luxury hotels and residences and innovative entertainment and hospitality experiences. Kerzner’s flagship brand Atlantis includes Atlantis, The Palm and Atlantis The Royal Resort & Residences, both in

Dubai, as well as Atlantis Sanya in China, along with new destinations announced in the Maldives and Saudi Arabia. Under the One&Only brand, Kerzner manages some of the most top-rated ultra-luxury resorts in the world,

located in Greece, Montenegro, Mexico, Mauritius, the Maldives, South Africa, Dubai, Rwanda and the USA. Kerzner’s disruptive hospitality brand, SIRO, was created to meet the needs of modern travellers who prioritise health and wellbeing. SIRO is currently open in Montenegro and Dubai, with new destinations set to launch in Miami, Riyadh, Los Cabos and Tokyo, expanding its global footprint and commitment to wellness-focused hospitality. Rare Finds, a collection of resorts that celebrates the essence of a place and authentic, soulful experiences, include Bab Al Shams and The Meydan Hotel, both in Dubai and Shamwari Private Game Reserve in South Africa.

For more information on our brands, please visit: atlantis.com, oneandonlyresorts.com, sirohotels.com, rarefindsresorts.com. For more information on Kerzner International, please visit Kerzner.com.