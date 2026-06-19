The 2026 forum will focus on the UAE’s resilience amid ongoing global and regional shifts, and the role of communications in shaping future strategic priorities

Brian Lott, Chief Communications Officer at Mubadala; Faheem Ahamed, Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at G42; Mazen Nahawi, Founder & Group CEO of CARMA; and Kate Midttun, Founder & CEO of Acorn Strategy, also among confirmed speakers

United Arab Emirates, The Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA) today announced that Her Excellency Hend Al Otaiba - Founder & CEO of HAO Strategies, former UAE Ambassador to France, MEPRA Fellow, and Senior Leader in Strategic Communications and Global Affairs - will open the 11th edition of its flagship event, the UAE Leadership Majlis. The UAE Leadership Majlis, MEPRA’s annual forum, will bring together over 100 senior communications leaders and influential industry voices to explore the timely theme: Emerging Stronger: Shaping What Comes Next. As guest of honour, Her Excellency will deliver a keynote address on the communication industry’s role in shaping the UAE's next chapter.

Speaking on this, H.E. Hend Al Otaiba said, “At a time marked by heightened uncertainty and a rapidly evolving global landscape, the UAE continues to demonstrate resilience and confidence. In an environment where perceptions increasingly shape realities, communication carries a profound responsibility to maintain trust, provide clarity, and communicate with credibility. I look forward to joining the UAE Leadership Majlis to discuss how our profession can help shape what comes next.”

Taking place on 23 June 2026 in Abu Dhabi, against a backdrop of shifting regional dynamics and global change, MEPRA's UAE Leadership Majlis is an essential platform for future-focused dialogue on the UAE’s resilience amid ongoing global and regional shifts. The event will explore how the communications sector can help businesses and government to navigate uncertainty and build organisational resilience, while defining the next chapter of communications in and for the Middle East.

Other industry leaders speaking at the forum include renowned sector innovators Brian Lott, Chief Communications Officer at Mubadala; Faheem Ahamed, Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at G42; Mazen Nahawi, Founder & Group CEO of CARMA; and Kate Midttun, Founder & CEO of Acorn Strategy.

Featuring a mix of keynote insights, breakout sessions, roundtables, presentations and panel discussions, the forum is designed to foster collaboration and offer practical insights and prescient analysis on pressing themes, from overcoming industry-specific challenges to effective internal communications. The latest MEPRA Fellowship will also be awarded in recognition of an individual’s outstanding contributions to the communications industry in the Middle East.

Justin Kerr-Stevens, MEPRA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Northbourne Advisory and speaker at the Majlis, said: “During a period of significant regional and global shifts, it is more important than ever that we understand the opportunities and challenges shaping the communications industry, to ensure that we emerge stronger together. With more than 100 of the region’s brightest minds in the industry set to attend, and with a stellar line up of speakers, including Her Excellency Hend Al Otaiba delivering the opening keynote, this year’s forum will provide insights into the vital role communications in building resilience and setting the course for what comes next. This is vital not only for our sector or specific industries, but also for the UAE and wider region.”

Additional confirmed speakers across a packed roster spanning agency, industry and government, are Dana Banuta, Senior Internal Communications & Employee Engagement Advisor; Kateryna Byelova, CEO of Sage XP; Mahmoud Fansa, Regional Communications Director at GE Vernova; Rasha Ghanem, Director of Public Affairs and Communications for Middle East & North Africa at Ford Middle East; Ziad Hasbani, Regional Chief Executive Officer of Weber Shandwick MENAT; Kelly Kolker, Director of Communications for Middle East, Africa & Central Asia at McKinsey & Company; Mazar Masud, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs at M42; James Morley, Founder & CEO of Coppers Brook Group; Benjamin Schroeder, Group Chief Communications Officer at Al-Futtaim Group; Neda Shelton, MEPRA Vice Chair and Head of Communications, Marketing & Corporate Affairs at Solutions Plus; Gehan Sidky, Assistant Director of Destination PR & Communications at Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority; and Lisa Welsh, Founder & Managing Director of North Seventy Five.

The Majlis takes place on Tuesday 23 June 2026 from 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM GST, at Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, Abu Dhabi, UAE. Tickets are priced at AED900 for MEPRA members, AED1,100 for non-members, and AED100 for students.

The 2026 UAE Leadership Majlis is supported by gold partners Mubadala, CARMA, G42 and Telum Media, as well as supporting partners Weber Shandwick MENAT, North Seventy Five, First & Ten Productions and Tales & Heads.

For more information or to register for the event, visit www.mepra.org

About The Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA)

The Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA) is the leading industry body for public relations and communication professionals in the Middle East with over 1,300 members. MEPRA strives to promote excellence in public relations and communication by providing a platform for knowledge sharing, professional development, and industry advocacy. With a growing membership of agencies, corporations, and individuals, MEPRA is committed to raising standards and building a thriving communication community in the region.

www.mepra.org