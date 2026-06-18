Musanadah Facilities Management, an award-winning Saudi Arabian integrated facilities management provider, has appointed Rana Alturki to spearhead high-value contract growth across the Eastern Province, with a strategic focus on the retail, energy, education and healthcare sectors.

As a 100 per cent Saudi-owned subsidiary of Alturki Holding, Musanadah continues to strengthen its market presence in one of the Kingdom’s most economically significant regions.

The Eastern Province is widely recognized as the economic powerhouse of Saudi Arabia and one of the Kingdom’s most strategically important regions. Home to many of KSA’s largest industrial, energy, healthcare and commercial assets, the region plays a central role in national GDP generation and represents a major growth market for integrated facilities management services

Rana brings more than 20 years of leadership experience spanning facilities management, project management, construction, education, hospitality, retail and entrepreneurship across Saudi Arabia and the GCC. Her career includes senior leadership roles in facilities management, project delivery and specialized contracting, as well as the successful establishment and management of several entrepreneurial ventures across the GCC. She also has an extensive track record in governance and community leadership, including serving as the first Saudi female board member of International Schools Group (ISG) and as an advisory board member of Dhahran Ahliyya Schools.

In her most recent role as project manager in specialized contracting, Rana managed strategic partnerships and oversaw complex projects from design development through execution and final handover. Previously, as facility manager, she led the fit-out, commissioning and operational handover of Rawabi Tower, gaining firsthand experience in the delivery and management of high-profile corporate assets.

Commenting on the appointment, Brad Robbins, business development director at Musanadah, said: “Rana brings a deep understanding of the Eastern Province business landscape and a genuine passion for the region’s future. Her unique blend of facilities management, project delivery and entrepreneurial experience will help accelerate our growth in the retail, oil and gas, education and healthcare sectors.

“As Musanadah continues to attract more high-value contracts with blue-chip companies and government entities, Rana’s appointment further strengthens our ability to deliver internationally benchmarked integrated facilities management services across one of Saudi Arabia’s most strategically important regions. Rana’s strong interpersonal skills and deep understanding of client needs will help us build trusted relationships and develop tailored facilities management solutions that deliver measurable value to every client.”

Rana Alturki said: “I am delighted to join Musanadah at such an exciting stage in its growth. I have been highly impressed by the company’s award-winning integrated facilities management services and its strong commitment to community and social impact, recently recognized with the MEFMA Award for Community and Social Impact in FM.

“I look forward to helping organizations across the Eastern Province benefit from world-class FM services, including customized support solutions that go beyond traditional facilities management to deliver total facilities management (TFM) and other business support services tailored to each client’s evolving needs. I am excited to work closely with clients and help implement solutions that support their business objectives, enabling business success and contributing to the continued economic growth of the Eastern Province.”

Musanadah has established itself as one of Saudi Arabia’s fastest-growing IFM providers, delivering MEP, cleaning, security and concierge services, as well as energy management and engineering solutions under its ‘one provider, one contract’ model. The company benchmarks its operations to internationally recognized standards including The Institute of Asset Management (IAM), SFG20, BICSc, ISSA, and ISO certifications, ensuring consistent, measurable service delivery.