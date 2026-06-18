Dubai UAE – WSO2 today announced the appointment of Tanmaya Das as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), further strengthening its executive leadership team as the company continues to build on its momentum and position itself for its next phase of growth.

The appointment comes as WSO2 expands its platform strategy for the agentic enterprise, helping organizations securely integrate AI capabilities into complex technology environments while maintaining control over governance, data sovereignty, and digital infrastructure.

To support this opportunity, WSO2 has continued to invest in product innovation, leadership, and go-to-market capabilities across key industries including banking and financial services, telecommunications, government, and healthcare. This is further supported by WSO2’s long-standing commitment to open source, which continues to shape our approach to building flexible, interoperable, and community-driven enterprise platforms.

"What attracted me to WSO2 was the combination of deep technical innovation, a strong open-source heritage, a global customer footprint, and significant opportunity ahead. I'm excited to join the team and contribute to the company's next stage of growth," said Das.

Das joins WSO2 following a decade as CFO of RateGain, where he played a key role in scaling the company into a globally recognized travel technology platform. During his tenure, he helped drive business growth, strengthen financial operations, execute strategic acquisitions, and support the company's successful public listing.

"Tanmaya joins WSO2 at an exciting time in our journey. His experience in leading organizations through growth and transformation will support our long-term growth," said Devaka Randeniya, Chief Revenue officer and Acting Chief Executive Officer of WSO2. "Over the past two decades, we have built a strong technology foundation, a global customer base, and a culture of innovation that continues to differentiate us in the market. As we look ahead, we are focused on scaling the business while continuing to invest in the technologies that help our customers succeed.”

About WSO2

WSO2 provides the foundational technology that powers the agentic enterprise, enabling organizations to build, govern, and scale autonomous, AI-driven systems safely and reliably. WSO2’s unified stack includes its agent platform for orchestrating and managing autonomous agents as first-class actors within enterprise workflows; an industry-recognized API platform for creating, managing, and scaling secure APIs; an integration platform for connecting applications, systems, and data across complex digital landscapes; an analyst-recognized identity platform for managing secure and seamless access and governance; and an engineering platform for accelerating digital product creation in an AI-ready environment. By combining these capabilities, WSO2 allows enterprises to accelerate innovation, and deliver intelligent, trusted digital experiences at scale. Founded in 2005, WSO2 has offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Spain, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US, generating over USD 100M in annual recurring revenue. Visit wso2.com to learn more.

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PR Contact

Zaithoon Bin Ahamed

WSO2 Head of Corporate Communications

zaithoon@wso2.com