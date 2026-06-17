India, Dubai: Sterling Ark, an integrated real estate advisory and project delivery firm formerly known as Colliers Project Leaders, has named Cherian Sankey as Group Managing Director – Strategy & Innovation. The move also brings him into the company's ownership structure through a 25% stake.

Working alongside Chairman Sankey Prasad, Cherian will oversee a broad remit covering business strategy, technology programs, financial planning, investment evaluation, and operational performance across the organization. The role places him at the center of decisions that shape the firm's commercial direction. It also gives him responsibility for identifying where technology can create measurable value across the business.

A seasoned entrepreneur, Cherian has spent much of the past decade working with technology-led businesses in multiple geographies. Product development and business expansion have given him first-hand insight into the commercial and operational considerations that accompany scale. Those experiences are relevant to Sterling Ark's work with developers, investors, occupiers, and institutions undertaking complex real estate and project delivery assignments.

Speaking about his new role, Cherian said, “Sterling Ark has assembled a strong team and established a clear direction for the business. My focus will be on building on that foundation, bringing a different perspective from my experience in technology and entrepreneurship, and ensuring that innovation delivers tangible value across the organization. I look forward to working closely with Sankey Prasad and the team as we pursue the opportunities ahead."

The appointment follows Sterling Ark's transition into an independently owned business under Sankey Prasad's leadership. Across the GCC, projects of greater scale and complexity are increasing the need for closer coordination between investment decisions and project execution. Cherian's addition to the ownership structure and management team comes as the company expands its engagement across those mandates.

“Cherian combines an entrepreneurial mindset with a strong understanding of technology and business growth, making him a natural fit for where we want to take the firm,” said Sankey Prasad, Chairman, Sterling Ark, on the development.

About Sterling Ark:

Founded by real estate entrepreneur and industry veteran Sankey Prasad, Sterling Ark is an independent real estate advisory and project leadership firm operating across the Middle East and Armenia. The organisation was originally established in 2015 as Colliers Project Leaders Middle East, as part of Colliers International. Following the 100% acquisition of the business by Sankey Prasad, the company underwent a strategic rebranding and emerged as Sterling Ark. The firm offers a comprehensive range of services, including project management consultancy, development advisory, fit-out and design-build, technical due diligence, consulting and valuation, capital markets advisory, and technology-enabled solutions. It serves clients across diverse real estate sectors, including hospitality, healthcare, commercial, residential, and industrial developments, helping them plan, manage, and deliver projects with greater certainty, transparency, and control.

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