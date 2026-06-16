Vienna, Austria: The Rocket Corporation, a Vienna-based space technology company, today announced the appointment of Mohammed Al Fardan as Advisor to the Board, following the company’s strategic commitment to expanding its presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and advancing its ambitious plans to establish the First Heavy Rocket Spaceport in the Middle East.

The appointment marks a significant milestone in The Rocket Corporation’s long-term vision to make the Middle East a global space ecosystem and support the GCC’s growing leadership in advanced technologies, aerospace, telecommunications, and defense.

Commenting on the appointment, the Founder of The Rocket Corporation, Mr. Ryu Issey Itahashi said:

“We are delighted to welcome Mohammed Al Fardan to this very important role. He is an exceptional executive with extensive regional expertise, strategic vision, and a deep understanding of innovation-driven industries. His appointment will play a vital role in supporting our mission to drive expansion across the Middle East and help establish a major new industry that will create lasting economic and technological impact for the region.”

The Rocket Corporation is actively looking to support the GCC region in the space sector, with a particular focus on developing launch capabilities, research partnerships, and commercial opportunities including LEO constellations and Space-Based AI Data centers, that will position the region as a global hub for space innovation.

Mohammed Al Fardan expressed his enthusiasm for joining the company and supporting its regional ambitions:

“I am honoured to join The Rocket Corporation as Advisor to the Board and to be part of such a transformative project. The establishment of a the first heavy rocket spaceport in the Middle East represents a historic opportunity to accelerate the development of the regional space industry, attract global investment, create high-value jobs, and inspire future generations. I look forward to working closely with the company and its leadership team to help take the GCC space industry to new heights.”

About The Rocket Corporation

The Rocket Corporation is a space technology company developing Fully-Reusable Heavy Rockets and Internet Satellite Constellations. The company was established by Issey Ryu Itahashi with the goal of making the GCC region one of the top superpowers in the space industry, leveraging the region’s focus on advanced technologies and vast natural resource wealth to create the next-generation technologies required for AI, Communications, and Defense.

www.rocketcorporation.com

Media Contact:

The Rocket Corporation

Vienna, Austria

Email: media@rocketcorporation.com