Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Independent global professional services firm Praxis has appointed Ameer Khan as Head of Fund Operations GCC, further strengthening its growing Corporate & Funds division in the Middle East.

His appointment forms part of Praxis' continued investment in specialist expertise, capabilities and infrastructure as it expands its corporate and funds offering across the region.

Based in Dubai, Ameer brings 17 years' experience in fund operations, investor servicing and regulatory compliance, having previously worked at global financial services firm Apex Group i.

Throughout his career, Ameer has supported alternative investment structures across the full investor lifecycle, including investor onboarding, transaction processing, investor and fund reporting, AML and KYC reviews and regulatory reporting. He has extensive experience working with fund managers, investors and compliance teams..

Working closely with Chris Gibbons, Group Head of Corporate & Funds, Ameer will lead fund operations across the GCC, supporting the continued growth of Praxis' regional funds business and helping to ensure a scalable, efficient and client-focused operating platform.

As the longest-standing holder of a Fund Administrator licence in ADGM, first granted in 2017 following Praxis becoming the first firm to receive a Trustee licence from the FRSA the previous year, Praxis has a decade-long track record in the Middle East and continues to see increasing demand from fund managers, family offices, institutional investors and privately owned businesses seeking specialist administration, governance and compliance services.

Robert Fearis, Group CEO of Praxis, said: "As a key growth market, we continue to invest in the people and capabilities required to support our long-term ambitions in the Middle East.

“As client demand continues to grow, it is essential that we invest not only in governance and regulatory expertise but also in the operational capability required to deliver consistently excellent service. Ameer brings valuable operational expertise and leadership experience that will further strengthen our offering in this space."

Alongside the recent appointment of Brian Reilly and other senior hires, Ameer’s appointment reflects Praxis’ commitment to building a market-leading corporate and funds platform with the operational infrastructure and service capability required to support its clients and the next phase of growth.

Ameer Khan said: "Praxis' long-standing presence in the Middle East, combined with its continued investment in corporate and fund services, makes this an exciting time to join the business. I am looking forward to contributing to the continued growth of the Corporate & Funds division and supporting clients across the region.”

ABOUT PRAXIS

Praxis is an independent, leading provider of bespoke private wealth, corporate & fund administration, pensions & employer solutions, and yacht services to individuals, families, and corporate and institutional clients across the world.

With offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the firm leverages the distinct advantages of each Emirate to provide comprehensive, on-the-ground support across corporate and fund administration, private wealth, and employer solutions.

www.praxisgroup.com

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:

Tracey O’Neill

Senior Communications Manager

tracey.oneill@praxisgroup.com