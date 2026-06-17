Senior appointments signal a new phase of growth focused on advisory expertise, technology-enabled marketing and integrated client solutions

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Viola Communications, a subsidiary of 2PointZero Group, has appointed Camilla d’Abo as General Manager, Public Relations, and Larry Kraut as Business Director, Client Services, as the agency accelerates its ambition to become Abu Dhabi’s most sophisticated integrated marketing and communications business.

The appointments form part of a broader investment in senior talent, technology and specialist capabilities as the communications industry undergoes one of the most significant transformations in its history. The agency is investing in a leadership model designed around senior expertise across every marketing discipline, bringing together specialists in communications, creative, digital, media, strategy, content, events, technology and customer experience under a single integrated proposition.

They join an established group of industry leaders including Chief Client Officer Mohammed Ajawi, whose experience across global networks Ogilvy, BCW and Havas is recognized for connecting creativity, communications, digital innovation, together with Executive Creative Director Ivan Bormaister, a Cannes Lions-winning creative leader and TEDx speaker with experience spanning FP7 McCann, Saatchi & Saatchi and VMLY&R.

Speaking about the appointments, Piero Poli, Chief Executive Officer of Viola Communications, said: “The industry is entering a new chapter. Technology is reshaping all facets of marketing, and clients are facing more complexity, more scrutiny and more pressure. In this environment, clients need senior advisors more than ever.”

“Our ambition is clear. We are building the most sophisticated marketing and communications agency in Abu Dhabi defined by senior expertise, integrated thinking and technology-enabled creativity. Camilla and Larry are exactly the calibre of leaders required to help us achieve that vision.”

D’Abo joins Viola with more than 25 years of experience advising governments, multinational corporations and leading regional organisations on reputation, stakeholder engagement and strategic communications. Throughout her career she has held senior leadership positions at APCO Worldwide, Edelman DABO, BPG Group and Action Global Communications. She believes the role of communications is becoming increasingly central to business performance.

“Communications is no longer a support function. It sits across reputation, policy, growth, investment, employee engagement and brand value. Organisations are operating in a far more complex environment and that demands stronger strategic counsel. The opportunity is not simply to deliver campaigns but to help clients solve bigger business challenges.”

Kraut brings more than two decades of international agency experience from leadership roles at M&C Saatchi UAE, Iris London and GroupM New York, where he advised some of the world’s most recognised names and led flagship accounts across real estate, FMCG, and global consumer brands.

“Clients have little interest in managing disconnected specialists. They want partners who can connect strategy, creativity, media, communications and technology around a single commercial objective. Viola already has the foundations in place. The opportunity now is to scale that model and create even greater value for clients.”

The appointments come as Viola continues to expand its capabilities around data, AI and technology-enabled marketing, reinforcing its belief that the most effective growth strategies emerge when creativity is powered by intelligence and insight.

With more than two decades of experience supporting government entities, national institutions and private-sector leaders, the agency is positioning itself for a new era where technology strengthens creativity, data sharpens decision-making and integrated expertise delivers stronger business outcomes.

About Viola Communications

Viola Communications, a subsidiary of 2PointZero Group, is Abu Dhabi's leading integrated marketing and communications agency. Since 2001, the company has delivered across brand strategy, advertising, media, digital marketing, events, public relations, and content production, partnering with government entities, global brands, and leading private sector organisations to shape meaningful connections and drive business impact across the UAE and beyond.

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