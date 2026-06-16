DUBAI, UAE: Infoblox, a leading platform for preemptive security and critical network services, today announced the appointment of Henrik Smith as chief information security officer (CISO). Smith will lead the company’s global security strategy, focusing on strengthening cyber resilience, advancing risk management and supporting the secure growth of the business. He joins Infoblox at a time when organizations are navigating an increasingly complex threat landscape shaped by AI-driven attacks, expanding digital infrastructure and the growing adoption of autonomous technologies.

Smith brings nearly 30 years of security leadership experience spanning cloud security, enterprise security and risk management. He joins Infoblox from Amazon, where he served as head of Security for Devices and Services, leading efforts to secure Amazon’s consumer device ecosystem.

Smith also served as vice president of security at Salesforce, where he led security strategy, risk remediation and security integration efforts across the enterprise. Earlier in his career, he held multiple leadership positions within AWS Security, including as one of the founding members of the Office of the CISO and Security Assurance organizations.

“Henrik is a proven security leader with deep experience building and scaling security programs at some of the world’s most influential technology companies,” said Scott Harrell, president and CEO, Infoblox. “As AI transforms how organizations operate, security and resilience have become foundational to innovation itself. Henrik’s expertise will help strengthen our security posture, safeguard the trust our customers place in us and ensure Infoblox remains resilient in an increasingly complex threat landscape.”

“Infoblox plays a critical role in helping organizations secure and manage the infrastructure that powers modern business,” said Smith. “I’m excited to join the team and help further strengthen the company’s security program while supporting its continued innovation and growth.”

About Infoblox

Infoblox is a leading platform for preemptive security and hybrid, multi-cloud networking that delivers enterprise resilience and agility. Trusted by over 5,700 customers, including the majority of Fortune 100 companies as well as emerging innovators, we seamlessly integrate, secure and automate critical network services so businesses can move fast without compromise. Visit Infoblox.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.