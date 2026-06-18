UAE – Following the successful launch of Global Indians of the UAE, the year-long Khaleej Times editorial franchise, in partnership with Standard Chartered, returns with its second sector-focused instalment, spotlighting Indian-origin leaders who are helping to shape the UAE’s technology landscape.

The franchise was launched as a four-part editorial series, positioned as an always-on editorial platform. It narrates the stories of successful individuals operating at the intersection of global ambition, cultural identity and regional leadership. At its centre is the Global Indians of the UAE list, a carefully curated selection recognising emerging leaders who demonstrate professional excellence, community contribution and a global outlook.

Titled The Next Tech Generation, the second instalment captures the rise of 15 Indian-origin technology leaders who are building some of the UAE’s most future-facing businesses and platforms. The edition brings together stories of founders, investors, operators and creators across artificial intelligence, fintech, digital assets, mobility, logistics, insurtech, digital transformation and technology education.

It features a self-made billionaire placing his next big bet on the UAE’s AI future, entrepreneurs reimagining car access, freight, insurance and personal finance, and innovators using technology to connect talent, capital and communities across borders. Together, their journeys show how the UAE has become a launchpad for Indian-origin leaders building for the region and the world.

The instalment comes at a pivotal time for the UAE, where technology has become central to economic diversification, future-readiness and global competitiveness. Through ambitious AI and digital economy strategies, investments in innovation and infrastructure, and the rapid adoption of new technologies across the public and private sectors, the country has created an ecosystem that continues to attract entrepreneurs, investors and technology leaders from around the world.

The featured leaders were identified through an editorial process led by Khaleej Times, drawing on sector research, newsroom inputs and consultations with industry observers to reflect the breadth of Indian-origin contribution to the UAE’s technology ecosystem.

“The Indian diaspora punches far above its weight in tech entrepreneurship and innovation,” said Ted Kemp, chief content officer at Khaleej Times. “And this vibrant community serves within every facet of the tech ecosystem — from engineers and AI pioneers to chief executives. More than ever, global Indians are choosing the UAE as the incubation centre, proving ground and then global launch pad for their diverse ventures. We want to tell their stories. As the Voice of the UAE, Khaleej Times is the precise fit to honour these innovators and recognise the contribution they bring to the region and the world.”

The first instalment of the franchise, Women on the Rise, featured 24 Indian women across business, finance, real estate, healthcare, the arts and philanthropy, reflecting diverse leadership journeys and the expanding influence of Indian-origin women in the UAE and beyond.

The franchise extends across Khaleej Times’ print and digital platforms, supported by multimedia storytelling, a dedicated vodcast series and curated conversations. It will culminate in an exclusive, invitation-only networking forum that brings together business leaders, investors, and decision-makers featured across the four lists.

The franchise is expected to evolve beyond editorial storytelling, with plans to take the intellectual property to markets such as India and Singapore in subsequent phases.

About Khaleej Times

Khaleej Times, the UAE’s first English daily, was launched in 1978 and remains one of the most trusted news sources in the region. Its digital platform, www.khaleejtimes.com, along with its social media channels, reaches over 15 million users every month.

Published by Galadari Printing and Publishing Co. L.L.C, the brand has expanded into a diverse media portfolio, including City Times, WKND, Young Times, Metrolife, KT Luxe, and She. Its B2B arm, KT Engage, delivers native content to business audiences, while KT Impact produces targeted supplements for varied readerships. KT Events convenes policymakers, businesses, and thought leaders through domain-focused forums and platforms.

The ecosystem also includes Buzzon, a high-traffic classifieds site, BRB, a curated bookstore for readers, and KT Gamez, an interactive gaming platform for younger digital-native audiences. With nationwide distribution and a global outlook, Khaleej Times continues to lead the conversation across print, digital, and on-ground platforms.

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