Dubai, UAE: Danube Home has announced the appointment of Sayed Habib as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), marking a defining moment in the company’s growth journey and underscoring its long-standing commitment to nurturing talent from within. Habib’s appointment marks an extraordinary journey of nearly 17 years of dedication, loyalty, and leadership, having joined Danube Home in October 2009 as a Buyer for the Blinds, Curtains, and Wallpaper category. The announcement was made during "40 Careers, 40 Stories", a special celebration held on 29 June 2026 at the Millennium Lakeview Hotel, Dubai, where Danube Home recognized the achievements of 40 members of its management and leadership team for their outstanding contributions to the business.

Habib’s rise from category buyer to CEO reflects both his personal leadership journey and Danube Home’s evolution into one of the region’s most dynamic home retail brands. Over the years, he has been instrumental in expanding retail operations, establishing the company's franchise business, strengthening omnichannel capabilities, building one of the region's leading e-commerce platforms, and driving customer-centric innovation across the organization. His strategic focus on customer experience, digital transformation, and operational excellence has been instrumental in positioning Danube Home for sustainable long-term growth.

Habib has also proved himself to be a passionate advocate of continuous learning, he has consistently invested in his own professional development. He has pursued executive education at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, embraced emerging technologies including Artificial Intelligence applications, and regularly travels across global retail markets to study international trends, bringing fresh ideas and best practices back to Danube Home. His leadership philosophy has always centered on innovation, customer experience, digital transformation, and empowering people to grow.

Speaking on the occasion, Adel Sajan, Managing Director, Danube Group, said, "At Danube, we have always believed that great companies are built by great people. Leadership is not created overnight, it is nurtured through trust, opportunities, and a culture that encourages people to grow. Habib’s journey from Buyer to CEO perfectly reflects what is possible when talent meets passion and perseverance."

The evening also celebrated two other significant leadership elevations. Jayaraj Dangati and Sachin Khosla were promoted as Associate Directors, recognizing their long-standing contribution, leadership, and commitment to Danube Home's continued growth.

Adel further added, "The retail industry continues to evolve rapidly, and despite challenging market conditions, Danube Home has continued to grow, innovate, and outperform because of the strength of its leadership team. Today's promotions are not just a recognition of individual achievements they represent our confidence in the future leaders who will shape the next chapter of Danube Home. We are proud of every individual being celebrated today and equally thankful to their families, whose support has made these achievements possible."

The event was attended by the Danube Group leadership team, senior management, employees, and their families, making it one of the company's most significant internal leadership celebrations to date.

The theme, "40 Careers, 40 Stories," celebrated not only promotions but also the personal journeys of dedication, resilience, and excellence behind each achievement. A special tribute was also paid to the families of the promoted employees, acknowledging their unwavering support as an integral part of every success story.

With operations spanning multiple countries and a rapidly expanding omnichannel business, Danube Home continues to invest in technology, customer experience, talent development, and innovation as it enters its next phase of growth under the leadership of CEO Sayed Habib.