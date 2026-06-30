Cairo, Egypt – IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced the appointment of Eng. Tamer El Kholy as General Manager for North East Africa, succeeding Marwa Abbas, who has led IBM's business across Egypt and North East Africa, helping drive the company's growth and expansion across the region.

In his new role, El Kholy will lead IBM's strategy and operations, with a focus on accelerating growth, expanding IBM's market presence, and deepening relationships with clients and business partners across North East Africa. He will work closely with organizations to help accelerate the adoption of AI and hybrid cloud technologies, unlock value from data, and advance their digital transformation agendas.

El Kholy brings more than 28 years of experience in the technology industry, having held senior leadership positions at IBM, Microsoft, and Dell EMC. Throughout his career, he has worked closely with organizations across the region to drive technology adoption, business transformation, and innovation at scale.

“I am pleased to welcome Tamer El Kholy as General Manager for North East Africa. Tamer’s deep industry expertise, leadership experience, and strong client focus position him well to support our clients and partners as they navigate this next phase of transformation. I would also like to thank Marwa Abbas for her leadership and contributions to IBM’s growth and success in North East Africa, and wish her continued success in her future endeavors.” said Saad Toma, General Manager, IBM Middle East and Africa.

"I am honored to lead IBM North East Africa at a time when organizations across the region are accelerating their investments in AI and digital transformation. Businesses and governments are focused on balancing innovation with trust, governance, and long-term resilience. IBM's expertise in AI, hybrid cloud, and consulting positions us to help clients navigate this transformation and achieve meaningful business outcomes,” commented Eng. Tamer El Kholy. “I look forward to working closely with our clients, partners, and teams across the region to support their growth and innovation ambitions."