DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), the enterprise AI platform for HR, finance, and IT, today announced the appointment of Bernd Leukert to its EMEA Advisory Board, effective immediately. Leukert brings more than thirty years of experience in leadership roles at global technology and financial services companies including BP, DWS and SAP. This strategic appointment comes as Workday helps organisations across the region use trusted AI agents to drive measurable business outcomes and accelerate transformation in a new era of work.

The Workday EMEA Advisory Board brings together a select group of external, highly experienced, C‑suite executives who partner with the EMEA Workday leadership team to help organisations navigate the future of work in an AI‑driven economy.

“I’ve long admired Workday for its ability to combine a strong culture of innovation with a clear focus on customer success,” said Bernd Leukert. “I am excited by Workday’s AI‑first vision and its focus on using trusted AI agents, grounded in rich business context, to drive productivity and business value for organisations across EMEA.”

Based in Germany, Leukert has held roles spanning product development, cloud transformation and enterprise software, and has served on multiple boards and advisory councils. Most recently he was a member of the Management Board, Technology, Data and Innovation, at Deutsche Bank AG, and has a detailed understanding of international financial regulation.

“We are delighted to welcome Bernd as an advisor on our EMEA Advisory Board,” said Carolyn Horne, Senior Vice President, Strategic Accounts, EMEA, Workday. “His experience and guidance will be invaluable as we continue to support organisations across the region to modernise their workforces and finance operations with trusted, AI‑powered capabilities grounded in the context and guardrails that run their businesses, and to drive measurable outcomes.”

About Workday

Workday operates at the heart of the enterprise – HR, finance, and IT – where the margin for error is effectively zero. By tightly coupling AI with the context, guardrails, and trusted processes that run the business, Workday goes beyond AI that assists work to agents that do the work and drive measurable outcomes. More than 11,500 organizations worldwide, including more than 65% of the Fortune 500, trust Workday to deliver. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

© 2026 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.