YK Almoayyed & Sons (YKA), one of Bahrain’s leading diversified business groups, and Electric Vehicle Services (EVS), the GCC’s first and largest dedicated network for service of electric and new energy vehicles (NEV), recently announced the signing of a strategic joint venture agreement to establish EVS Bahrain, a specialist EV service facility in the kingdom.

The agreement was signed by YK Almoayyed & Sons Group chairman, Mohammed Almoayyed, and EVS chairman Saeed Aljunaibi, marking the beginning of a venture that will introduce dedicated, high-standard EV and NEV servicing to Bahraini customers for the first time. The partnership signifies a landmark step in Bahrain’s transition to sustainable mobility.

With electric vehicles gaining rapid momentum across the GCC, EVS Bahrain will offer customers access to the same world-class diagnostics, maintenance and repair capabilities that EVS has delivered to around 21,000 customers across its network in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Established in 2020 as the first dedicated EV service centre in the UAE, EVS has grown into the GCC’s most comprehensive EV service network, operating seven branches across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Al Ain, Sharjah and Riyadh, with a team of more than 200 experienced specialists.EVS specialises in proprietary AI-integrated diagnostics, high-voltage battery repair, advanced EV software solutions and offers the largest direct OEM and Tier-1 Chinese EV spare parts supply chain. It is assigned as the authorised service centre for Lucid Motors and authorised body shop for Tesla in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, credentials that set the benchmark for OEM trust in the region.

EVS Bahrain will serve both individual EV owners and institutional fleet operators, supporting the kingdom’s broader ambition to accelerate the adoption of clean, sustainable mobility.

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