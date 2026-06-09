Dubai - Kerzner International Holdings Limited (“Kerzner”), the global hospitality group behind renowned luxury brands including One&Only Resorts and Private Homes, Atlantis Resorts, SIRO, and rare finds, has appointed Natalie Slavikova as Global Director, MICE, a newly created role that underscores the group’s strategic focus on accelerating growth across its global meetings, incentives, conferences and events portfolio.

With over 15 years of experience in luxury hospitality, Natalie brings deep international expertise, having held senior commercial leadership roles across key global markets including Dubai, London, Frankfurt and Prague, joining the company with extensive expertise across commercial strategy, luxury sales, strategic partnerships, and revenue growth within international markets.

In her new role, Natalie will lead the MICE strategy while delivering key commercial initiatives and shaping global partnerships across Groups and Events focusing on incentive, corporate and leisure groups as well and high-value social celebrations. Natalie will be working closely with global and regional teams, further strengthening Kerzner’s positioning within the global luxury travel landscape across its flagship brands.

Throughout her career, Natalie has successfully led commercial initiatives across key business segments, while driving strong brand visibility and long-term business growth. Her experience spans multi-property portfolios, large-scale MICE acquisition, and pre-opening commercial strategies for leading luxury hospitality brands.

Recognised for her leadership and commercial excellence, Natalie has received multiple industry accolades for exceptional sales performance and revenue achievement. She is known for cultivating impactful partnerships, leading high-performing teams, and delivering innovative commercial strategies within the luxury hospitality sector.

Commenting on the appointment, Dorsai Khaghani, Vice President, Commercial, Kerzner International, said, "Natalie brings with her an exceptional depth of experience within the luxury hospitality and MICE landscape, alongside a strong understanding of global markets and evolving client expectations. This newly created role reflects the importance of the MICE segment to Kerzner’s long-term growth strategy, and her commercial expertise, strategic mindset, and relationship-driven approach make her a valuable addition to the team as we continue to strengthen Kerzner’s presence across key markets globally. We are delighted to welcome Natalie to the company and look forward to the leadership she will bring to this role.”

With her dynamic approach and deep understanding of the evolving luxury travel market, Natalie is set to play a pivotal role in further strengthening Kerzner’s global market presence and shaping the future of its MICE proposition, elevating Kerzner’s commercial performance and guest engagement globally.

Kerzner International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, is a leading international developer and operator of destination resorts, ultra-luxury hotels and residences and innovative entertainment and hospitality experiences. Kerzner’s flagship brand Atlantis includes Atlantis, The Palm and Atlantis The Royal Resort & Residences, both in Dubai, as well as Atlantis Sanya in China, along with new destinations announced in the Maldives and Saudi Arabia. Under the One&Only brand, Kerzner manages some of the most top-rated ultra-luxury resorts in the world, located in Greece, Montenegro, Mexico, Mauritius, the Maldives, South Africa, Dubai, Rwanda and the USA. Kerzner’s disruptive hospitality brand, SIRO, was created to meet the needs of modern travellers who prioritise health and wellbeing. SIRO is currently open in Montenegro and Dubai, with new destinations set to launch in Miami, Riyadh, Los Cabos and Tokyo, expanding its global footprint and commitment to wellness-focused hospitality. Rare Finds, a collection of resorts that celebrates the essence of a place and authentic, soulful experiences, include Bab Al Shams and The Meydan Hotel, both in Dubai and Shamwari Private Game Reserve in South Africa.

For more information on our brands, please visit: atlantis.com, oneandonlyresorts.com, sirohotels.com, rarefindsresorts.com.



For more information on Kerzner International, please visit Kerzner.com.