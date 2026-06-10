Dubai – Klay Group, a boutique financial services firm providing Wealth Management, Multi-Family Office, Asset Management and Corporate Advisory services to ultra-high-net-worth families and institutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rohit Ganguli as Global Head of Wealth Planning.

Based in Singapore, Rohit will report to Arjun Anand, Chief Executive Officer (APAC), and will lead Klay Group's global wealth planning function. He will work closely with ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families to deliver bespoke wealth planning solutions across succession planning, family governance, tax, insurance, pensions and cross-border matters.

His appointment comes as Klay Group continues to enhance its advisory capabilities to meet the increasingly complex needs of globally mobile clients and multi-generational families.

Kalpesh Khakhria, Chairman of Klay Group, said: "We are delighted to welcome Rohit to Klay Group. His deep expertise in wealth planning and understanding of the challenges faced by global families will further strengthen our ability to provide comprehensive advice and long-term solutions to our clients."

Arjun Anand, Chief Executive Officer (APAC) at Klay Group, added: "We are seeing growing demand from clients for sophisticated wealth planning advice that extends beyond investments. Rohit's experience across succession, governance and cross-border planning makes him a valuable addition to our team as we continue to expand our offering across Asia and globally."

Rohit joins Klay Group from EFG Bank, where he served as Head of Wealth Planning Asia since 2016. In this role, he advised high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients on a broad range of wealth planning matters, including tax, succession, pensions, insurance, family governance and cross-border structuring.

Rohit studied Accountancy in India and holds a Master's degree in Tax Law from the Netherlands. He has also completed the STEP Diploma in Trusts and Estates, a globally recognised qualification in trust and estate planning and is a Certified Family Office Advisor through the ⁠Wealth Management Institute (WMI) Singapore, Asia’s premier wealth education hub.

About Klay Group:

Klay is a global boutique financial services firm delivering independent advice, tailored solutions, and smart systems across wealth management, multi-family office services, asset management, and corporate advisory. Combining institutional rigour with personalised service, our open architecture model ensures clients benefit from unbiased expertise,

aligned incentives, and innovative insights powered by a dedicated in-house investment team and global analyst network.

With offices in Dubai, India, Singapore, London, and Australia, our diverse team of 140+ professionals from over 13 nationalities serves clients with a commitment to long-term relationships built on trust and shared success. Since inception, we have supported more than 450 families worldwide, maintaining a strong focus on bespoke strategies that preserve and grow wealth across generations.

Klay Group is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the Financial Conduct Authority UK, and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. Services are available to professional, accredited, and wholesale investors only.

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