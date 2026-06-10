XS.com, the award-winning global FinTech and financial services provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Omar Alaa as MENA Marketing Director. This strategic move reflects XS.com's continued commitment to strengthening its regional leadership capabilities, enhancing brand positioning, and supporting sustained commercial growth across the Middle East and North Africa through data-driven, performance-led marketing initiatives.

XS.com continues to build on its global growth trajectory, leveraging a strong operational foundation, advanced trading infrastructure, and an expanding global client network. The latest appointment further supports XS.com's focus on reinforcing its position in key markets and strengthening its long-term strategic engagement across priority regions.

XS.com recognizes that each region operates within its own distinct cultural, economic, and digital landscape, requiring a tailored and locally informed approach to marketing and growth.

In the MENA region in particular, where audience behaviors, platform preferences, and market dynamics can vary significantly across countries, the global multi-asset broker places strong emphasis on combining global best practices with deep regional insight.

This approach ensures that strategies are not only scalable, but also highly relevant and impactful at a local level. As XS.com continues to expand its global footprint, the appointment of top-tier regional expertise remains a critical pillar of its growth strategy—enabling the global multi-regulated broker to execute with precision, strengthen market resonance, and build sustained competitive advantage across priority markets.

Omar Alaa brings extensive experience in marketing leadership, digital strategy, and brand development within the financial services industry. Throughout his career, he has led multi-channel marketing initiatives, managed performance-driven campaigns, and supported regional expansion strategies across highly competitive markets.

His expertise includes digital acquisition strategy, paid media execution, content direction, social media operations, influencer engagement, and audience development, with a strong focus on building localized marketing approaches tailored to regional market dynamics.

“I am honoured to join XS.com at such a significant stage of its regional and global growth,” said Omar Alaa, MENA Marketing Director at XS.com. “I look forward to contributing to XS.com's continued success by strengthening marketing performance, enhancing regional engagement, and developing impactful initiatives that resonate with audiences across the MENA region.”

Wael Hammad, Group Chief Commercial Officer at XS.com, commented:

“Omar’s appointment supports our continued focus on strengthening marketing execution across the MENA region. His strong background in performance marketing and regional brand development will play an important role in advancing our commercial objectives. We are confident he will contribute meaningfully to our continued growth and market expansion.”

In his new role, Omar Alaa will oversee XS.com’s marketing operations across the MENA region, focusing on campaign execution, digital performance optimization, strategic partnerships, and audience engagement initiatives.

XS.com Company Review

The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.

Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.

XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.

Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.