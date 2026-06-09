Dubai, United Arab Emirates, CARMA, the leading media intelligence and market research solutions provider, has appointed Sam Greenslade as Managing Director, Europe & America, reinforcing the company's commitment to growth, client excellence and innovation across its international markets.

Based in London, Sam will lead all functions across Europe and America, overseeing strategy, growth, profitability and operational performance. He will be responsible for ensuring clients continue to receive exceptional service and measurable value from CARMA's integrated media intelligence, research and analytics solutions.

Sam brings more than 15 years of experience across media intelligence, insights and market research. Prior to taking on this role, he led CARMA's commercial operations across Europe and America, working closely with global brands to develop integrated research and intelligence programmes that supported business growth and informed strategic decision making.

Before joining CARMA, Sam held senior commercial leadership positions at Cision and GWI, where he played a key role in driving revenue growth, strengthening client relationships and expanding market presence.

Mazen Nahawi, Founder and Group CEO of CARMA, said: “The future of media intelligence is not just about data, it is about helping organisations make better decisions with confidence. Sam understands both the commercial and strategic side of our industry exceptionally well. Having already played a key role in our growth journey, he is perfectly placed to lead Europe and America into the next chapter.”

In his new role, Sam will focus on accelerating growth across the region, strengthening client partnerships and helping organisations make better decisions through data-driven insights and communications intelligence.

Sam Greenslade, Managing Director, Europe & America at CARMA, said: “The communications landscape continues to evolve at pace and organisations are looking for more meaningful ways to measure impact, understand audiences and make informed decisions. CARMA is uniquely positioned to help clients navigate this complexity through a combination of technology, intelligence and human expertise. I am excited to lead the next phase of growth across Europe and America and continue delivering outstanding value for our clients.”

His appointment reflects CARMA's continued investment in leadership, talent and innovation as the company expands its global footprint and enhances its offering across media intelligence, analytics and research.

For more information, please contact:

CARMA : amina.ehsan@carma.com

About CARMA

Expertly helping PR and communications professionals demonstrate the value of their work, CARMA collaborates with both global brands and local organisations across a diverse range of industries. CARMA equips PR and communications professionals with the data, insights, and context needed to make better-informed business decisions.

Our technology provides the most comprehensive monitoring of print, broadcast, online and social media in every continent, across 130+ content partners and 100+ languages. Discover CARMA's suite of solutions, our team and the work we do at www.carma.com.