London, UK- MAS Markets, a globally recognised provider of institutional grade liquidity and trading solutions, has today announced the appointment of Matt Porter as its new Head of Operations. This second new senior hire within a month, reinforcing the firm's commitment to becoming the go-to institutional-grade business as demand for its liquidity and trading solutions continues to grow worldwide.

The appointment comes during a period of significant expansion for MAS Markets, with the company continuing to invest in its technology, infrastructure, and leadership team as the firm supports a growing international client base.

In his new role, Porter will focus on enhancing operational performance across the business, ensuring that internal processes, client onboarding, service delivery, and cross-departmental workflows remain aligned with the firm's ambitious growth objectives. Working closely with senior leadership, he will also help drive strategic initiatives designed to strengthen efficiency, improve client experience, and support future expansion into new markets.

Simon Blackledge, CEO and Founder of MAS Markets, said:

"As MAS Markets continues to evolve, having the right operational leadership in place is essential to maintaining the high standards our clients expect. Matt brings a wealth of experience and a practical approach to solving challenges, improving efficiencies, and building strong operational foundations. His appointment reflects our commitment to investing in the people and infrastructure needed to support the next stage of our growth."

Matt Porter, Head of Operations at MAS Markets, added:

"I'm thrilled to be joining MAS Markets at such a pivotal time in the company's growth journey. The business has built an impressive reputation within the institutional trading space and has a clear vision for future growth. I look forward to working alongside the team to enhance operational excellence, support clients, and help deliver on the firm's long-term objectives."

With extensive experience in financial services operations, Matt has built a reputation for transforming complex operational environments into streamlined, high-performing functions. His expertise spans business optimisation, process improvement, stakeholder management, project delivery, and operational governance, making him a valuable addition to the MAS Markets leadership team.

The appointment follows a series of strategic investments by MAS Markets as it continues to strengthen its position as a trusted liquidity partner for brokers, hedge funds, family offices, and professional trading firms globally.

About MAS Markets

MAS Markets is an FCA-regulated multi-asset liquidity provider offering deep institutional liquidity, advanced trading technology, and tailored solutions to brokers, hedge funds, family offices, and professional traders. With infrastructure hosted in LD4 and TY3 data centres and partnerships with Tier 1 banking institutions, MAS Markets delivers high-performance execution and innovative trading solutions to clients worldwide.

MAS Group is a global multi asset financial markets organisation with a focus on institutional trading, liquidity solutions and funds management. We own and operate three entities:

MAS Markets:

Institutional trading and liquidity services (FX, Commodities, Metals, Indices).

MAS Digital:

Digital asset liquidity provider offering secure and transparent access to the growing digital ecosystem.

MAS Fund:

Funds management company dedicated to strategic, long-term growth through multi asset alternative investment strategies.

Multi Asset Solutions Limited is a company registered in England and Wales with company number 12590608 and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority under firm reference number (FRN) 926482. Our registered address is 131 Finsbury Pavement, London EC2A 1NT.

+44 (0) 208 61 62 303

info@mas-group.com

https://mas-group.com/

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