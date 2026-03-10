Sydney – Gensler today announced the appointment of Elliott Pears as Regional Sports Leader for Asia Pacific and the Middle East (APME). Recognised globally for its impact across architecture and design, the firm continues to expand its leadership platform through strategic appointments in key growth regions.

“Elliott brings a rare combination of global expertise and local insight,” said Lisa Munao, Managing Director of Gensler Australia. “His leadership will strengthen our ability to deliver sports and entertainment venues that engage communities and create lasting value.” An Australian-born architect, Pears returns home to lead the growth of the regional Sports & Entertainment Practice, reinforcing Gensler’s long-term commitment to one of the world’s most dynamic sports and entertainment markets.

“Returning to Australia and working with clients across APME is both exciting and meaningful,” said Pears. “This region has a deep passion for sport and entertainment, and a growing ambition to deliver venues that enhance fan engagement and contribute to long-term community value. I’m excited to combine global insight with local collaboration to shape environments that perform on every level.”

Across Asia Pacific and the Middle East, sports and entertainment infrastructure is entering a new phase of investment and reinvention. In India, public and private capital is driving upgrades to legacy stadiums and the development of flexible, multi-sport, entertainment-ready venues. In China and Southeast Asia, basketball and football are fuelling demand for high-performance arenas and advanced training facilities. Meanwhile, in the Middle East, sports precincts are increasingly designed as anchors for tourism and mixed-use development. This regional momentum aligns closely with Gensler’s approach to sports and entertainment design, integrating venue, city, and experience thinking to create spaces that perform year-round, reflect local culture, and support broader economic and community objectives.

“APME represents one of the most compelling growth frontiers for sport globally,” said Ryan Sickman, Global Leader of Gensler’s Sports Practice. “Expanding our leadership platform into the region is a deliberate step in strengthening our global network. Elliott’s ability to bridge creative vision and technical execution positions us to accelerate growth across APME and deliver the high-performance environments our clients expect.”

Gensler’s Sports & Entertainment Practice has established itself as a global leader, shaping high-performance venues that engage communities and drive economic and cultural impact. From internationally recognised stadiums and arenas, including Al-Ahly Stadium in Egypt, Capital One Arena and Crypto.com Arena in the U.S., to regional projects such as Melbourne Park Visioning in Australia and Spark Arena renovations in Auckland, the firm brings world-class expertise to both global and local markets. Complementing its sports portfolio, Gensler is also redefining live entertainment spaces. Elliott has led high-profile projects such as Live Nation’s Lima Arena in Peru and the Charlotte Music Venue in the U.S., blending design and technology to create spaces that perform year-round and resonate with local audiences.

“Sport plays an outsized role in shaping culture and economic vitality across Asia Pacific and the Middle East,” said Theresa Sheils, Co-Regional Managing Principal for Gensler APME. “Elliott’s appointment reinforces our long-term commitment to expanding the Sports Practice in the region, enabling us to deliver precinct-scale projects that go beyond game day and create lasting value for athletes, fans, and communities alike.”

With more than 15 years of experience delivering complex stadiums, arenas, and large-scale masterplans globally, Pears has overseen projects across all five major U.S. sports leagues as well as major European football leagues, bringing that expertise home to Australia. Licensed in both the United States and Australia, he combines design leadership with strategic insight, ensuring sports and entertainment venues generate lasting cultural, social, and commercial value.

