DUBAI, UAE — Loylogic, a leader in global loyalty rewards management, today announced the appointment of Adam Whatling as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), reinforcing the company’s commitment to scaling its global rewards marketplace and advancing its 2026 strategic growth agenda.

As loyalty markets expand across regions and brands seek smarter, more commercially sustainable engagement ecosystems, Loylogic continues to evolve its global rewards marketplace through AI-powered intelligence, enhanced marketplace design, and enterprise-grade governance. Adam’s appointment marks a significant step in strengthening the company’s commercial leadership as it enters its next phase of growth.

Adam brings more than 20 years of experience building, scaling, and transforming global loyalty, rewards, and engagement businesses. Entering his third decade in the industry, he joins Loylogic with deep expertise across commercial strategy, platform-led growth, and enterprise client development.

Throughout his career, Adam has built a strong foundation across the full loyalty value chain spanning lead generation, enterprise sales, platform execution, partner management, and client performance optimisation. In senior international leadership roles, he has overseen regional and global commercial operations, driving sustained revenue growth, strengthening strategic client partnerships, and delivering long-term value across complex, multi-market environments.

“Adam joins Loylogic at a defining moment in our evolution,” said Gabi Kool, CEO of Loylogic. “As loyalty programs mature globally, our focus for 2026 is not simply about expanding scale, but about advancing how global rewards marketplaces are designed, governed, and commercialised. Adam’s ability to align growth strategy with operational discipline and client value creation makes him a strong addition to our leadership team.”

In his role as Chief Commercial Officer, Adam will lead Loylogic’s global commercial strategy, deepen enterprise partnerships, and align go-to-market execution with the company’s AI-driven marketplace roadmap. His mandate includes accelerating sustainable revenue growth while ensuring commercial operations remain closely integrated with product innovation and marketplace intelligence.

“I am excited to join Loylogic at a time when the loyalty industry is redefining itself,” said Adam Whatling, Chief Commercial Officer of Loylogic. “Brands are seeking intelligent, flexible, and globally scalable engagement platforms. Loylogic’s combination of marketplace infrastructure, patented innovation, and governance-led design provides a powerful foundation for long-term growth. I look forward to working with our global teams and partners to strengthen our commercial momentum and deliver measurable value to clients worldwide.”

Adam’s appointment further supports Loylogic’s broader 2026 strategy, which centres on advancing AI-powered marketplace intelligence, strengthening enterprise-grade compliance and governance, and expanding global partnerships across financial services, travel, retail, and consumer sectors. With a proven global infrastructure and deep expertise in loyalty commerce, Loylogic continues to position itself as a trusted partner for brands seeking to transform everyday engagement into meaningful, long-term loyalty.

About Loylogic

Loylogic is a leader in global rewards marketplaces for loyalty and incentives management, enabling brands to deliver scalable, flexible engagement experiences through a modern commerce platform. Its global catalog and redemption marketplace support meaningful engagement across B2C, B2E, and B2B programs worldwide. With deep expertise in sourcing, fulfilment, and patented points-plus-cash innovation, Loylogic has enabled over 200 billion points and miles transactions, delivered more than $1 billion in commerce, and shipped experiences spanning 100+ categories across 190 countries to more than 10 million loyalty members worldwide. Learn more at https://www.loylogic.com