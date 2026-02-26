Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Atlantis Dubai is proud to announce the promotion of Kym Barter to Managing Director, across both award-winning properties, Atlantis, The Palm and Atlantis The Royal. In this expanded leadership role, Barter will drive the continued success and strategic direction of Atlantis Dubai’s integrated portfolio, including both iconic hotels and Aquaventure World.

Since joining Atlantis Dubai in May 2021, Barter has played a pivotal role in shaping the resort’s evolution and performance trajectory. He initially led the extensive food and beverage operation, overseeing concept development, product strategy and execution across one of the region’s most diverse and award-winning culinary portfolios.

In July 2023, he was promoted to General Manager and Senior Vice President of Atlantis, The Palm, where he assumed responsibility for the operational and strategic performance of the iconic resort, driving guest satisfaction, colleague engagement and financial excellence across all areas of the business. Under his leadership, the resort has achieved its highest performance to date, earning global recognition and prestigious industry accolades, including distinctions from Forbes Travel Guide and multiple Michelin Guide stars across its restaurant portfolio.

With more than three decades of international luxury hospitality experience across North America, the Middle East and Asia Pacific, Barter’s career is defined by operational excellence, culinary innovation and a deep commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences.

Barter’s appointment marks a significant milestone in Atlantis Dubai’s ongoing growth, reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence, innovation and delivering unforgettable experiences at every touchpoint. It also underscores Atlantis’ dedication to nurturing and developing its people. As the Atlantis brand expands and evolves, so do the opportunities for its teams - empowering talent, strengthening leadership, and fostering long-term career growth across the organisation.

MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Jennifer Love

Founder - LOVE by LV Partners

Email: jennifer.love@lovebylvpartners.com

About Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai

Located at the centre of the crescent of The Palm in Dubai, Atlantis, The Palm is the first entertainment resort destination in the region. Opened in September 2008, the unique ocean-themed resort features a variety of marine and entertainment attractions, as well as 22 hectares of waterpark amusement at Atlantis Aquaventure, all within a 46-hectare site. It is home to one of the biggest waterparks in the world and one of the largest open-air marine habitats, with more than 65,000 marine animals in lagoons and displays including the Lost World Aquarium, a maze of underwater corridors and passageways providing a journey through ancient Atlantis. Aquaventure Waterpark features 23.5 million litres of fresh water used to power 105 thrilling waterslides and attractions, including several world record-breaking slides, and two river rides featuring tidal waves and pools, water rapids and white-water chargers. Dolphin Bay, the unparalleled dolphin conservation and education habitat, and Sea Lion Point were created to provide guests with a once in a lifetime opportunity to learn more about some of nature’s most friendly mammals. The resort boasts an impressive collection of luxury boutiques and shops as well as extensive meeting and convention facilities. Atlantis, The Palm is also known as the culinary destination in the region where guests can take their pick from a collection of 38 world-renowned restaurants including the one Michelin star rated Hakkasan and Ossiano, as well as celebrity chef outposts Bread Street Kitchen & Bar by Gordon Ramsay and Nobu. Atlantis is also home to a buzzing nightlife scene with entertainment destination Wavehouse offering something for everyone, while Casablanca Beach Club is the perfect place to unwind with a drink as the sun slips into the Arabian Sea.

About Atlantis The Royal

The new iconic landmark of Dubai, Atlantis The Royal welcomes guests to an experience that will completely redefine their perspective of luxury. Crafted by the world’s leading designers, architects and artists, this is a destination where everything has been designed to challenge the boundaries of imagination. Atlantis The Royal ignites the horizon with a collection of 760 elegant Rooms, Suites and Signature Penthouses. Featuring stunning views of the Dubai skyline and Arabian Sea, 44 of them have private infinity pools. The resort delivers a curated array of awe-inspiring experiences, inviting guests to swim amongst the clouds in sky pools, be dazzled by fountains that breathe fire or dine at more celebrity chef restaurants than anywhere else in the world. Guests are taken on a journey of the impossible, with artful masterpieces, iconic entertainment and beautiful craftsmanship at every turn, where the highest level of service will set a new standard in excellence.

Atlantis The Royal is the place where something incredible happens at every moment.

This is Atlantis The Royal.

This Is It.